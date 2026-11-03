Usher and Drake Rumored Collaboration Update

Usher addresses long-standing rumors of a musical partnership with Drake, citing mutual respect and recent tour success as potential catalysts for a future release.

Usher has addressed persistent speculation regarding a musical collaboration with Drake, emphasizing the deep mutual respect that exists between the two music titans. Although the artists have not officially partnered on a track, recent comments suggest that this dynamic may be shifting soon. The conversation highlights the enduring connection between the performers despite years of unfulfilled promises.

Rumors and Past Promises

In 2014, Drake invited Usher to perform at OVO Fest, where he publicly promised that a collaboration was in progress. This anticipated project, rumored to be titled "Slow Motion," never materialized on either artist's official discography. Instead, an unofficial version leaked online in 2020, leaving fans waiting for a legitimate studio release for over a decade.

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Recent Tour Synergy

The momentum for a potential reunion appears linked to their recent touring activities. Usher made a notable appearance during the Atlanta stop of Drizzy's tour, which resumed on Thursday, November 5. This schedule included five shows in Atlanta before moving to Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Houston throughout the remainder of November.

Touring Financial Success

The commercial performance of these tours underscores the massive appeal of both artists. The R&B Tour emerged as the highest-grossing and best-selling tour for September, generating $77.4 million in revenue. This financial achievement was supported by the sale of 423,000 tickets across ten separate shows held throughout the month.

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Chart Dominance Achieved

Usher and C. Breezy achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first co-headlining acts to share the number one spot on the Top Tours chart. This joint success highlights the significant market power they hold when performing together or in overlapping schedules. Their combined presence continues to drive ticket sales and industry attention.

Future Release Uncertainty

While Usher recently shared lyrics hinting at new music, it remains unclear if a remix featuring Drake will see an official release. His last project arrived in February 2024, earning a Grammy nomination for best R&B album and peaking at number two on the charts. Fans continue to await confirmation of whether the rumored collaboration will finally become a reality.