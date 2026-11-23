A performer quite literally went down in flames during the R&B duo’s second night in New Orleans.

The joint tour of Usher and Chris Brown has faced yet another—this time potentially dangerous—setback. Usher, 48, and Brown, 37, performed the second night of their New Orleans stop at Caesars Superdome Saturday evening.

In a clip from the show, a concertgoer filmed a fire performer seemingly losing control of their flaming props, but continuing to spin them as fire, smoke, and sparks engulfed the area around them. Barely visible through the flames, the performer stumbled backward across the stage before tumbling down a steep set of stairs, still clutching the fiery props.

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Despite the frightening fall, the performer appeared to escape serious injury and was filmed climbing back onto the stage shortly afterward, seemingly unfazed by the ordeal. The same video from “The R&B Tour” also showed emergency responders attending to someone on a stretcher, but it was unclear whether that incident was connected to the fiery fall or was entirely unrelated. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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