Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Inglewood and Miami Concerts Amid Feud

Usher and Chris Brown have pulled two concerts from their joint tour after backstage tensions erupted, but other shows remain on schedule. The cancellations come after delays and disputes reported in Atlanta and other venues.

Usher and Chris Brown have officially canceled two upcoming tour dates in Inglewood and Miami amid escalating rumors of a backstage feud between the R&B stars. The duo sent cancellation notices to Ticketmaster for the November 16 show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the December 6 performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Beach, Florida. Fans received immediate emails confirming that these specific engagements were called off due to undisclosed tensions.

The decision to pull these tickets comes shortly after the artists kicked off their joint tour with a chaotic first show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 5. That initial performance was marred by a delay of more than two hours and ended abruptly without the pair performing together. The Atlanta incident sparked widespread speculation about internal conflict within the partnership.

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Sources told TMZ that the conflict originated from a disagreement over how long to wait for fans arriving late due to heavy traffic surrounding the stadium. Usher reportedly pushed to start the show immediately to respect the schedule, while Brown insisted on giving patrons more time to join the venue. This disagreement escalated into a heated verbal clash fueled by competing egos during the pre-show preparations.

During the Atlanta set, only Chris Brown appeared on stage to perform his portion of the opening song Party. Usher failed to appear for his part of the duet, leaving the audience confused and frustrated. The planned finale featuring their 2014 hit New Flame never materialized as the two artists did not take the stage together.

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Despite the cancellations in Inglewood and Miami, the tour is not entirely halted. The duo remains scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium on November 15 before regrouping for additional shows at Hard Rock Stadium on December 3 and December 5. These remaining dates are confirmed to proceed as originally planned.

Ticketmaster stated that refunds will be issued to the original method of payment for the canceled Inglewood and Miami tickets. However, no refunds are currently available for tickets to the upcoming November 15 SoFi Stadium show or the December 3 and 5 Hard Rock Stadium performances. Attendees must hold onto their tickets for these events.

Following the Atlanta controversy, Chris Brown took to Instagram Stories to deny reports of drama, writing that internet rumors were false. Despite this denial, the subsequent cancellation of two major tour stops suggests underlying issues persist within the collaborative project. Both artists' representatives have declined to provide further comment on the situation.

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled dates can expect automatic processing of their refunds through their original payment channels. Industry observers are now watching closely to see if the November 15 SoFi Stadium performance will proceed smoothly or if further disruptions may occur.