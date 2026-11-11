Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Two More Performances as Feud Reports Heat Up

Amid reports of an ongoing feud, Usher and Chris Brown have canceled two more performances on their dual-headlining 'R&B Tour.'

Music Industry Moves: Shore Fire Names Jaclyn D. Childress President; Epic Records Promotes Ayanna Wilks and Tina Ibañez; Jack Antonoff Names Date for Ally Coalition Benefit Concertbringing the total number of canceled concerts to six.

The canceled dates were all added to the tour’s original itinerary in August. The latest cancellations are the November 16 performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and a December 6 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both events are now listed as canceled on Ticketmaster, although nine more dates remain before the tour is scheduled to conclude in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 12. Pamela Abdy Delivers Fiery Speech After Warner Bros.

Also read The Beach Boys Cancel Final Remaining 2026 Concert Date

Exit: ‘It Is Getting Harder, Not Easier, to Be a Woman in the Business’ The cancelations come amid widespread but unconfirmed reports of feuding between the two headliners, with rumors of a loud argument taking place backstage in Atlanta. The previous cancelations were in Baltimore, Cincinnati, South Carolina and Indianapolis.

At the time, organizers cited a need to “prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew,” according to a statement from Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium cited by “The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances,” the statement continued. Ordinarily, the canceled shows would be considered the result of an overreach — that the ticket demand had already largely been satisfied.

Advertisement

However, they come in the wake of the controversial November 5 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was marred by long delays, sound-quality issues and the pair not performing together, as they had on earlier dates of the tour. According to a report in, the dispute was over the concert’s start time, with Brown arguing to delay the show for fans caught in heavy local traffic. The show was delayed for three hours, angering fans.

TMZ states that the pair still have not resolved their differences; Brown has a long history of aggressive behavior, most notably his Despite the drama, the tour has apparently been a major success: According to Pollstar, it grossed more than $280 million through October 3. The latest cancellations are the November 16 performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and a December 6 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Both events are now listed as canceled on Ticketmaster, although nine more dates remain before the tour is scheduled to conclude in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 12. The cancelations come amid widespread but unconfirmed reports of feuding between the two headliners, with rumors of a loud argument taking place backstage in Atlanta. Reps for the two artists and Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

A statement from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis cited by pointed toward the At the time, organizers cited a need to “prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew,” according to a statement from Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium cited by Ticket News.

Advertisement

“The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances,” the statement continued. The latest cancellations come in the wake of the controversial November 5 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was marred by long delays, sound-quality issues and the pair not performing together, as they had on earlier dates of the tour.

According to a report in TMZ, the dispute was over the concert’s start time, with Brown arguing to delay the show for fans caught in heavy local traffic. Despite the drama, the tour has apparently been a major success: According to Pollstar, the production grossed more than $280 million through October 3.

Allison Janney Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in Drama, Tying Record for Most Wins by a Performer Rob Reiner Remembered as ‘Our Beloved Meathead’ and ‘Cherished Legend’ by Teary Jamie Lee Curtis in Emmys’ In Memoriam Matthew McConaughey Exposed Himself to Jimmy Kimmel in the Emmys Bathroom and Woody Harrelson Saw the Whole Thing Emmys in Talks to Move to Amazon Prime Video Under New Licensing Arrangement, as the Broadcast Wheel Deal Ends Sally Field Becomes Oldest Emmy Winner in Her Category and Shades Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: ‘Our Voices Matter’ Catherine O’Hara Honored By Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy During Emotional Emmys In Memoriam: ‘She Was Our Mama’