USF Nursing Professor Detained by ICE for Nearly Two Months

University of San Francisco professor Dr. Ann Lawani remains in federal immigration custody despite a judge's order, sparking concern among colleagues and lawmakers.

"She's a nurse, a university professor at USF, a caregiver to her 83-year-old father," Rep. Josh Harder said. University of San Francisco nursing professor Dr. Ann Lawani remains in ICE custody nearly two months after agents arrested her outside her home.

University of San Francisco nursing professor Dr. Ann Lawani remains in federal immigration custody nearly two months after agents arrested her outside her home in Lodi in Northern California, despite a federal judge's order protecting her from deportation to her native Nigeria.

Also read Judge orders release of UC Berkeley student detained by ICE at SFO

"One of the worst days of my life was September 16," said Dr. Eileen Fry-Bowers, dean of the University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health Professions, recalling the moment she learned Lawani had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Fry-Bowers said the arrest marked the beginning of what colleagues, students and supporters describe as an eight-week ordeal.

According to Fry-Bowers, Lawani texted her shortly after the arrest, writing: "I was coming out of my house this morning and got picked up by immigration for whatever reason, no warrant, no nothing. I haven't committed any crime. I don't know what's going on.

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"Supporters say Lawani, a longtime nursing educator with no criminal history, was transferred through multiple detention facilities before being moved to a processing center in Louisiana, where she is believed to remain in custody. In response, Fry-Bowers launched a petition and GoFundMe campaign, drawing support from students, faculty and community members.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the detention in a statement, saying Lawani entered the United States legally on June 7, 2007, on a temporary visa, but remained in the country after her authorized stay expired on July 6, 2007. The case has also drawn attention from Rep. Josh Harder, who recently called on Homeland Security officials to release Lawani.

Search called off for 24-year-old Bay Area woman swept into ocean near Santa Cruz"She's a nurse, a university professor at USF, a caregiver to her 83-year-old father," Harder said.

"This goes to all the rhetoric used by ICE over the past two years when they say they are targeting violent criminals. " Lawani's supporters maintain she came to the United States on a valid visa, has no criminal record and should be released while her immigration case proceeds.

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