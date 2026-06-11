Used EVs More Likely to Have Been Clocked Than Traditional Cars, Driving Up Costs

Used-car market experts warn that EVs are now more likely to have been 'clocked' than traditional petrol and diesel models, driven by the popularity of new car finance and lease agreements. Mileage tampering can make an EV appear newer, less worn, and better value than it really is, leading to overpaying for a vehicle that may require more maintenance than expected.

Drivers considering buying a second-hand electric vehicle (EV) to avoid surging fuel prices and save money are being warned of a costly hidden danger. Used-car market experts say EVs are now more likely to have been 'clocked' than traditional petrol and diesel models.

Vehicle history platform CarVertical claims that 3 per cent of EVs it checked between January 2024 and March 2026 showed evidence of mileage tampering. That puts EVs ahead of diesels (2.8 per cent), petrols (2.5 per cent), and hybrids (2 per cent). Prevalent in the 1980s and 1990s, clocking has made a comeback in recent years, driven largely by the popularity of new car finance and lease agreements.

With drivers facing charges of between 3p and 50p per mile for exceeding mileage limits in Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals - used by four in five new car buyers - and leases, more motorists are turning online to source technology that manipulates vehicle odometers





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Used EVs More Likely to Have Been Clocked Than Traditional Cars, Driving Up CostsUsed-car market experts warn that EVs are now more likely to have been 'clocked' than traditional petrol and diesel models, driven by the popularity of new car finance and lease agreements. Mileage tampering can make an EV appear newer, less worn, and better value than it really is, leading to overpaying for a vehicle that may require more maintenance than expected.

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