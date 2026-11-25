New iSeeCars data reveals used EVs sell 25 percent faster than gas vehicles, with the Tesla Cybertruck leading the list at just 39 days on the market.

Used electric vehicles are moving off dealership lots at a markedly faster pace than their internal combustion engine peers, according to a comprehensive new analysis of 1.1 million used-vehicle sales by iSeeCars. This data reveals a sharp pivot in consumer behavior, with electric models averaging just 45.6 days on the market compared to 61.0 days for gasoline vehicles. The trend highlights a profound shift in the secondary automotive market where economic pressures and fuel costs are redefining vehicle valuation.

The study demonstrates that used electric vehicles spend 25.2 percent less time on the market than gasoline alternatives. Hybrids also show improved liquidity, spending 10.7 percent less time for sale than gas-powered counterparts. With the overall industry average for used vehicle sales standing at 59.5 days, the rapid turnover of electric models signals a robust and accelerating demand for used electrified powertrains across multiple segments.

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The Tesla Cybertruck leads all used truck rankings, averaging 39.1 days on the market. This performance is 26.4 days faster than the average used pickup truck, underscoring the unique and resilient position the Cybertruck holds in the current automotive landscape. Despite recent industry cancellations of competing electric truck models, the Cybertruck remains the fastest-selling electric pickup, attracting intense buyer interest.

Electric models dominate the broader list of fastest-selling vehicles, claiming 16 of the 25 spots in the iSeeCars ranking. The fastest-selling used vehicle overall is a specific model averaging just 33.7 days on the market, followed closely by the BMW i5. All six of the fastest-selling vehicles average fewer than 39 days on the market, significantly outpacing the overall industry average of 59.5 days.

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Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars, explains that the rapid sales are driven by a combination of sustained high fuel prices and a dramatic drop in the market value of electric vehicles. Brauer notes that this dynamic essentially flips the script on electric vehicles when they transition from new to used status. For used shoppers, value is the primary concern, which typically works against electric vehicles due to battery degradation concerns and high initial costs.

However, when consumers face fuel budget increases of 20 to 30 percent, the economic argument for avoiding gas stations becomes compelling. Brauer states that this savings leads directly to increased interest in used electric vehicles. The perceived value of not visiting a gas station outweighs traditional hesitations about battery life and resale uncertainty. This shift is particularly pronounced in markets where fuel prices have remained elevated for several months.

The Tesla Cybertruck ranks 16th among all used vehicles, with a 39.1-day average. The Tesla Model 3 follows closely at 18th place, averaging 39.5 days. The Tesla Model Y rounds out the top twenty-five at 24th place, with an average of 39.8 days. These three models from Tesla occupy three of the top positions among the fastest-selling electric vehicles, demonstrating the brand's strong residual demand in the secondary market.

Not all electric vehicles enjoy this rapid turnover. The slowest-selling vehicle in the study is the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which averages 134.3 days on the market, more than twice the overall industry average. The Ford Escape plug-in hybrid and the Chevrolet Silverado EV also rank among the slowest sellers, with the Silverado EV averaging 107.5 days. This disparity highlights the importance of model-specific factors beyond just powertrain type.

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Electric pickups remain particularly well-represented among the fastest-selling used trucks, despite recent cancellations in the sector. Four of the top 10 used trucks are electric, and three of them rank among the top four fastest-selling pickups. The Chevrolet Silverado EV ranks last among all 24 trucks, averaging 107.5 days on the market, which is 68.4 days longer than the Cybertruck.

The remaining spots in the top twenty-five fastest-selling vehicles include electric models from Kia, Rivian, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. This diversity suggests that the demand for used electric vehicles extends well beyond Tesla into the broader automotive industry. The data indicates that consumers are actively seeking value in specific electric models regardless of the manufacturer, provided the economic benefits of reduced fuel costs are present.