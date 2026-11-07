Used EV Prices Surge 9.8% As Demand Outpaces Gas And Hybrid Markets In 2024

A new iSeeCars study reveals used EV prices rose 9.8% while sales accelerated, marking a significant shift in the used car market dynamics.

The market for pre-owned electric vehicles has undergone a dramatic reversal, with prices surging by 9.8% over the last twelve months. This significant increase far outpaces the 4.9% rise seen in hybrid models and the mere 0.3% gain in gasoline vehicles. The trend indicates a fundamental shift in consumer valuation, moving electric vehicles from depreciating assets to premium investments in the used car sector.

The average cost of a used electric vehicle now stands at $579 higher than its gasoline counterpart. This represents a massive swing from just one year ago when used electric cars were priced $2,227 lower than gas models. The total relative value shift exceeds three thousand dollars, highlighting the intense demand and limited supply driving current market dynamics.

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Turnover speed has accelerated in parallel with pricing, with used electric vehicles spending an average of 41.9 days on the market before sale. This is notably faster than hybrids, which take 48.6 days, and gasoline cars, which linger for 54.8 days. The overall average for all used vehicles sits at 53.4 days, confirming that electrified options are moving through dealer and private inventories with exceptional velocity.

Among the fastest-selling categories, three electric models and four hybrids rank in the top ten. The Lexus IS 500 currently leads this exclusive group with an average time on market of just 24.3 days. These figures demonstrate that while specific body types may vary, the broader appeal for efficient and electrified pre-owned vehicles is widespread and robust.

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Conversely, large electric SUVs and pickup trucks face longer sales cycles. The Cadillac Escalade iQ leads this slower segment with an average of 128.7 days on the market. This discrepancy suggests that while general demand is high, consumers may be more hesitant about large-format electric vehicles due to higher price points or range concerns in the secondary market.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, emphasized the speed of this behavioral change. He noted that used electric vehicles have gone from selling slightly slower than gas cars to nearly two weeks faster in just one year. This rapid transition signals a deep-seated shift in how buyers perceive value and reliability in pre-owned electric mobility.

Brauer also pointed to macroeconomic factors driving this shift. High fuel prices recorded over the last seven months have directly influenced used car buying decisions. The economic pressure of maintaining gasoline-powered vehicles is pushing consumers toward more efficient alternatives, even when purchasing used.

The resilience of the electric vehicle segment is further evidenced by price stability. In the list of ten used vehicles with the largest price drops, nine are gasoline models and only one is a hybrid. The Chrysler Voyager leads this list with a 17.3% decrease, underscoring the relative strength of electric vehicle valuations.

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This data confirms that electrification is no longer a niche interest but a mainstream market force. As households continue to grapple with fuel costs, the premium pricing and faster turnover of used electric vehicles suggest a lasting transformation in the automotive landscape.

The study analyzed more than 1.5 million vehicles aged between one and five years across the United States. This comprehensive dataset provides a clear view of the evolving dynamics within the pre-owned automotive industry. It serves as a critical indicator for consumers, dealers, and manufacturers alike.

Future market trends will likely see continued pressure on gasoline vehicle inventories. As consumer preference solidifies around efficiency and lower long-term operating costs, the gap between electric and traditional fuel vehicles may widen. This could accelerate the transition toward electrification in the broader automotive ecosystem.