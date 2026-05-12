Used Electric Cars See Record Spike in Demand as Fuel Prices Surge

The SMMT reported that the number of used electric vehicles sold between January and March reached an all-time high, driven by increased choice, discounting, and government incentives for new electric cars. The overall used car market was virtually flat in the first quarter, with a slight decline in transactions, but used electric vehicles experienced a 32 per cent increase in sales.

The rising cost of filling up has triggered a 32 per cent increase in sales of used electric cars , setting a new record for second-hand EV transactions, market figures show.

Some 86,943 electric vehicles changed hands between the start of January and the end of March - the most in a quarter since records began - according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Used hybrids, which can run temporarily on electric power for short bursts, also saw a record spike in demand as motorists considered greener options to swerve visits to filling stations while prices surged.

Some 128,000 second-hand examples of self-charging hybrids changed hands in the opening quarter of the year - around 28 per cent more than in the same period in 2025





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Used Electric Cars Second-Hand EV Transactions Used Hybrids Self-Charging Hybrids Increased Choice Discounting Government Incentives Used Car Market Used Petrol Car Transactions Used Diesel Sales Plug-In Hybrid Transactions Rising Fuel Prices Global Instability Running Costs Improving Affordability Lower Running Costs Fewer Moving Parts Cheaper Servicing Batteries Durability Satisfaction Lack Of Information

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