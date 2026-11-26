Use of the bodybuilding supplement creatine has nearly doubled in just five years among U.S. college students, a new study shows.

Most users were young men, and researchers suspect heightened pressures from social media to bulk up might be driving the trend.

“Our findings suggest that these products are becoming a more prominent behavior among college students, making it important for health professionals to understand why young people are using them and how to support safe and informed decision-making," said study lead author Kyle Ganson, an associate professor of social work at the University of Toronto in Canada. The supplement is generally thought to be safe at recommended doses , but higher doses can cause The new study looked at data from the Healthy Minds Study, an annual survey of U.S. college students.

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Ganson's team analyzed responses from nearly 40,000 students for the years 2020 to 2025. The research showed that while 7.7% of students reported using creatine in 2020, by 2025 that number had almost doubled to 13.5%. Men were four times more likely to be taking the supplement than women. also rose — from 23.8% in 2020 to 28% five years later.