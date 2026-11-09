Use iPad as External Display for Mac With Sidecar

Learn how to configure your iPad as an external monitor for your Mac using Apple's Sidecar feature for enhanced productivity and seamless device integration.

The Apple ecosystem offers a cohesive integration that allows users to leverage multiple devices for improved workflow efficiency. A primary example of this synergy is the ability to utilize an iPad as a secondary display for a Mac computer. This functionality is enabled by a feature called Sidecar, which eliminates the need for purchasing additional hardware monitors for everyday computing tasks.

Supported Hardware And Software Requirements

Before attempting to connect these devices, users must verify that their specific hardware models meet the necessary compatibility standards established by Apple. For the iPad, support is restricted to the iPad Pro across all generations, the sixth generation iPad or newer, the iPad mini fifth generation or newer, and the iPad Air third generation or newer.

Also read Apple Mac Mini Performance Optimization Guide With M6 And M5 Pro Chips

On the computer side, the Mac must be a 2015 iMac, a 2018 MacBook Air or a later model, or any Mac manufactured from 2016 onward. Additionally, both devices require updated operating systems. The iPad must run at least iPadOS 13, while the Mac must operate on macOS Catalina 10.15 or a subsequent version.

Enabling Handoff And Connectivity Settings

Proper configuration of system settings is essential for establishing a stable connection between the iPad and the Mac. Users must ensure that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both devices. Furthermore, both the iPad and the Mac must be signed into the same Apple account to facilitate seamless authentication and data exchange.

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Users should navigate to the system settings to toggle on the Handoff feature. This setting allows devices to discover and communicate with each other wirelessly. Within the Mac settings, users must specifically enable the option labeled "Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices" to permit the Sidecar function to activate correctly.

Establishing Wired Or Wireless Connections

Sidecar supports both wired and wireless connection methods, though a USB cable connection is generally recommended for its superior stability. To establish a wired link, connect the iPad to the Mac using a compatible cable. A trust prompt will appear on the iPad screen; users must tap Trust to authorize the connection and allow the devices to communicate securely.

For those preferring a wireless setup, ensure both devices are within close proximity and connected to the same local network. Once the physical or wireless link is established, click the Control Center icon on the Mac menu bar. Select Screen Mirroring and choose the iPad from the list of available devices to initiate the display extension process.

Configuring Display Arrangement And Interaction

After the connection is active, users can choose to mirror the Mac screen or use the iPad as an extended display. To extend the display, select Use As Extended Display from the options menu. Users can then adjust the physical layout of the screens by navigating to Displays in System Settings, tapping Arrange, and dragging the iPad icon to the left or right to match its real-world position.

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If the devices support the latest operating systems, users can interact with Mac windows on the iPad using standard multi-touch gestures. This includes scrolling with two fingers, copying and pasting with a three-finger pinch, and undoing or redoing actions with a three-finger swipe. Older devices may only support basic scrolling gestures without advanced input capabilities.

To conclude a Sidecar session, users can exit the feature directly from the iPad or the Mac. On the iPad, tap the Home Screen button in the sidebar or swipe up to return to the home interface. Alternatively, users can press the blue Sidecar icon in the Mac Dock or navigate to Screen Mirroring in the Control Center to disconnect the display and restore the standard monitor setup.