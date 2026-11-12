Use heating oil during the winter? It could cost you more than $2,000

If you use heating oil, the Energy Information Administration estimates a cost of about $2,100 dollars from November through March.

If you use heating oil, the Energy Information Administration estimates a cost of about $2,100 dollars from November through March. That’s 21% more than last winter.

RELATED STORY | Americans are carrying a record $19.1 trillion in household debt Homes that rely on electric heat could also spend more, but not as much. The EIA estimates a nearly $1,200 bill, which is about 4% more than last year.

Also read Senate advances sweeping energy legislation in first major action since midterm elections

"Relatively high natural gas inventories entering the winter season provide a cushion for heating demand, while households that rely on heating oil face higher prices because distillate markets remain tight," EIA Administrator Tristan Abbey said. RELATED STORY | El Niño is expected to shape this winter’s weather, and it could hit your budget too This comes as it was reported last month that El Niño could shape your winter weather budget.

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According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration outlook, December through February favors warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S. There is also expected to be wetter-than-average conditions across the southern U.S. from California to Florida and along the Eastern Seaboard. To cut costs, experts recommend lowering your thermostat a few degrees, sealing drafts around doors and windows, and checking whether your state offers help with utility bills.