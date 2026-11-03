USDOT Allocates $7.67 Million for Road and Emergency Safety in Washington

The US Department of Transportation awarded $7.67 million to Bellingham, Island County, and the Swinomish Tribe to fund critical infrastructure and emergency response upgrades.

The United States Department of Transportation officially announced Friday that it has secured over $7 million to improve road conditions and public safety in the Bellingham, the Swinomish Tribe, and Island County area. This significant federal investment aims to enhance transportation infrastructure and emergency response capabilities across these specific Washington communities.

Funding Breakdown for Local Entities

The total award of $7.67 million will be distributed among three distinct local entities to address various safety and infrastructure needs. Island County will receive the largest portion of the funding at $4,536,000. The City of Bellingham is allocated $2,759,206 to support its emergency services modernization efforts. The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will receive $375,000 to update its transportation safety planning and conduct demonstration activities.

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Island County Safety Improvements on SR 20

In Island County, the $4.53 million allocation will be dedicated to creating wider shoulders and implementing related corridor safety improvements along State Route 20. These specific upgrades will target areas near Race Road and approximately 0.5 mile north of Welcher Road. The goal is to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths by improving the physical safety of the roadway.

Bellingham Emergency Response Modernization

The $2.75 million given to Bellingham will focus on emergency vehicle progression and post-crash care operations. This investment will help emergency responders move through the city more quickly and safely. Mayor Kim Lund emphasized that when someone calls 911, every second matters, and these funds will ensure critical help reaches people when they need it most.

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Infrastructure and Transit Upgrades

Part of the funding in Bellingham will also modernize traffic signals to lay the groundwork for faster and more reliable public transit. The city is partnering with the Whatcom Transportation Authority to achieve these transit improvements. These upgrades are designed to support not only emergency vehicles but also daily public transportation needs.

Swinomish Tribe Transportation Safety Plan

The Swinomish Tribe will use its $375,000 grant to update their Transportation Safety Action Plan and conduct demonstration activities. Chairman Steve Edwards stated that safe roads matter to every family in their community. The tribe plans to test practical improvements that make it safer for members, elders, children, and neighbors to walk, bike, and drive.

Political Support and Community Impact

Rep. Larsen announced that thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these communities will get the resources they need to prevent pedestrian injuries and deaths. Island County Commissioner Melanie Bacon noted that this investment by the USDOT through the Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives program will greatly strengthen a core piece of public infrastructure. The funding bolsters safety along SR-20 and significantly improves the quality of life for Island County residents.