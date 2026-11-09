USDe Surpasses RLUSD in Market Cap as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Ethena's USDe reaches $4.97 billion market cap while RLUSD trails at $2.69 billion. New York regulated stablecoin gains institutional partnerships despite lower volume metrics.

USDe, the synthetic dollar issued by Ethena, has a bigger market cap of $4.97 billion at press time. Its DEX volume grew by $71.4 million, giving RLUSD a $56 million lead for the week.

USDe Supply Dynamics and Future Protocols

USDe supply peaked above $14 billion in 2025. Ethena's fee switch and ENA buybacks are set to start only once the 14-day average USDe supply reaches $7.5 billion.

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RLUSD Regulatory Framework and Institutional Backing

RLUSD is issued under the supervision of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and backed 100% by cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, with monthly attestations of its reserves.

In late October, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) gave final approval to Ripple National Trust Bank. The bank will manage RLUSD reserves under federal oversight.

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Market Position and Competitive Volume Metrics

At press time, RLUSD's market cap stands at $2.69 billion, roughly half USDe's size. The stablecoin started 2026 at about $1.28 billion.

Despite the market capitalization gap, trading activity remains a critical battleground for stablecoin dominance. The recent $71.4 million growth in DEX volume for USDe highlights the strong retail and decentralized trading interest in the synthetic asset.

Conversely, RLUSD's $56 million weekly lead in volume demonstrates significant traction in specific trading pairs and institutional corridors. This volume advantage suggests that while USDe holds the larger total value locked, RLUSD is seeing faster turnover in active markets.

Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion

RLUSD is available in Spark's Stablecoin FX pool on Uniswap v4, which lets corporate players make multi-million-dollar swaps. Ripple also expanded its partnership with Robinhood.

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According to the companies, Bitstamp will use RLUSD on the XRP Ledger for settlement, while Robinhood plans to offer RLUSD to its retail customers by the end of the year.

These strategic alliances are designed to drive utility and adoption for the New York-regulated stablecoin. By integrating with major exchanges and fintech platforms, Ripple aims to create a robust network effect that could eventually surpass the current market cap of its synthetic competitor.