The USDA projects a 1 percent decline in US sunflower output to 2.3 billion pounds for 2026. Lower domestic yields and Black Sea shipping disruptions create complex pricing signals for growers.

The United States Department of Agriculture ( USDA) has released its initial production estimate for the 2026 US sunflower crop, forecasting total output at 2.3 billion pounds. This figure represents a 1 percent decline from the revised 2025 estimate of 2.34 billion pounds, driven primarily by reduced yields per acre despite an increase in planted area. The projection highlights a complex agricultural landscape where domestic efficiency gains are offset by regional production challenges.

USDA Sunflower Yield Declines Across Major States

The October forecast places the average US sunflower yield at 1,761 pounds per acre, marking a drop of 100 pounds compared to the 2025 average. Although this represents a slight decrease, the projected yield would still rank as the fourth-highest in US history if realized. The reduction stems from lower productivity in most major producing states, including California, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Texas stands as the sole exception among significant producers, with forecasts indicating higher yields than the previous year.

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North Dakota, the nation's leading sunflower-producing state, is projected to contribute 1.06 billion pounds to the total, which is a 3 percent decrease from its 2025 output. The average yield in North Dakota is expected to fall to 1,740 pounds per acre, a substantial decline of 217 pounds from the prior year. South Dakota faces similar downward pressure, with its average yield forecast at 1,959 pounds per acre, down 16 pounds from its record-high 2025 performance.

Global Supply Chain Disruptions in the Black Sea

While the US production dip is modest, global sunflower oil supplies face significant volatility due to ongoing attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. Russia and Ukraine are the world's leading exporters of sunflower oil, and logistical constraints have severely hampered crushers in both nations. Traders anticipate that export volumes from this critical region could fall to their lowest level in eleven years, creating a substantial gap in global supply.

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Oil World estimates that global sunflower production for the 2026-27 marketing year will recover to 65.3 million metric tons. This represents an increase of 7.4 million metric tons from last year's reduced crop levels. However, increased crushing capacity in other countries has not been sufficient to offset the shortfall originating from the Black Sea. The region typically accounts for the majority of globally traded sunflower oil, meaning sustained disruptions there can tightly constrain supplies and elevate prices in importing nations, including the United States.

South American Weather Risks and Market Outlook

As the Northern Hemisphere harvest concludes, market attention is shifting to the Southern Hemisphere, where weather patterns pose additional risks to global oilseed supplies. A developing El Niño weather pattern has raised concerns about crop conditions in South America, with questions emerging regarding the optimism of current production estimates. Any significant weather-related damage to South American crops could provide crucial support for new-crop sunflower prices in the US market.

The combination of lower domestic yields in the United States and potential global supply tightness from the Black Sea creates a potentially favorable pricing environment for US sunflower producers. If Black Sea exports remain constrained, US sunflower oil and seeds may become more competitive in both domestic and export markets. Furthermore, advances in sunflower genetics have improved production potential, making the crop increasingly attractive in agricultural rotations for the upcoming season.

Strategic Implications for 2027 Budget Planning

The USDA's next production and yield estimates are scheduled for release in early January, providing updated data as harvest conditions finalize. Traders are hoping diplomatic efforts will establish safe shipping corridors by early January, but the situation in the Black Sea remains uncertain. For US growers planning their 2027 budgets, the current data suggests a scenario where lower US yields and potential South American weather damage could support higher sunflower prices, creating a possible profit opportunity.

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Growers noted that area planted is estimated at 1.35 million acres, up 5 percent from last year, while the harvested area is expected to reach 1.31 million acres, up 4 percent. The yield deficit of 100 pounds per acre was significant enough to reduce overall tonnage despite the expanded acreage. Agricultural analysts suggest that the interplay between domestic yield variations and international trade logistics will define the market trajectory through the coming months.