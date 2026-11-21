Federal Judge Thompson issued a preliminary injunction blocking USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins from sending religious messages to employees, citing First Amendment violations.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins from using official government email channels to send religious messages to department staff. The order comes after a lawsuit filed by former President Joe Biden in 2022 argued that such communications violated the separation of church and state.

Court Ruling on Religious Emails

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas B. Thompson ruled that two specific holiday messages sent by Secretary Rollins were coercive and exceeded constitutional boundaries. The emails in question referred to Jesus Christ as both our Savior and our risen Lord during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 Easter seasons. The court found that these communications likely violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from using its authority to influence an individual's religious choices.

Also read USDA boss Brooke Rollins barred from sending Christian messages to federal workers

Judge Thompson emphasized that the Founders recognized independence requires freedom of conscience. The ruling states that the Establishment Clause serves to protect citizens from government pressure regarding faith practice. This legal decision marks a significant constraint on how executive branch officials can communicate with federal workers.

Lawsuit Background and Plaintiff Claims

The legal challenge was brought by the National Federation of Federal Employees alongside several multi-faith groups and nonreligious employees. They filed the lawsuit in May, accusing Secretary Rollins of excluding other religious groups by ignoring their holiday traditions in official correspondence. The plaintiffs argued that the mandatory email system created a captive audience that employees could not opt out of.

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The complaint further alleged that these actions violated the USDA's own internal policies regarding religious expression in the workplace. By prioritizing Christian theological language in official communications, the plaintiffs claimed the department was effectively marginalizing non-Christian staff members and creating a hostile work environment for those of different beliefs.

Legal Nuances and Partial Wins

While the court sided with the plaintiffs on the primary constitutional claims, Judge Thompson dismissed the assertion that the emails violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The judge determined that the holiday messages did not constitute a final agency action or a binding order under federal law. This distinction prevented the plaintiffs from winning on all their legal counts.

Courthouse News Service reported that the court did not pass judgment on Secretary Rollins' personal religious expressions. The ruling specifically targeted her use of official government channels to convey theological messages. The judge clarified that his decision did not restrict her from discussing her faith in a personal capacity outside of her official duties.

Rollins Response and Future Outlook

Secretary Brooke Rollins responded to the injunction by stating she had been sued before for discussing her faith but declared she would never stop talking about Jesus. She referenced events from Christmas Eve in 1776 to highlight what she described as God's providence in the founding of America. Rollins argued that historical figures like John Adams warned that the Constitution required a moral and religious people to survive.

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The injunction remains in effect until further court orders are issued. The USDA must now ensure that future official communications comply with the First Amendment constraints outlined in the ruling. This legal battle highlights the ongoing tension between religious expression in government and the strict separation of church and state required by federal law. The outcome may influence how other executive officials approach internal communications with federal employees.