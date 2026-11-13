USDA Proposes Ending SNAP Broad-Based Eligibility in Alabama

The USDA proposes ending broad-based categorical eligibility for SNAP in Alabama. Thousands of families could lose benefits if the rule passes before Dec 10.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed a significant regulatory change that could strip thousands of households in Alabama of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This potential policy shift targets a specific eligibility shortcut known as broad-based categorical eligibility, which currently allows many families to receive food assistance more easily.

Ending The SNAP Eligibility Shortcut

The core mechanism of the proposed rule involves eliminating the automatic qualification pathway that states like Alabama currently utilize. Under the existing system, families receiving noncash services through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program do not need to undergo the standard rigorous financial review to qualify for SNAP. Instead, receiving TANF services automatically grants them access to food assistance benefits.

Also read Millions more could lose SNAP benefits under new proposal; Alabama food banks concerned

According to the USDA, this policy would change the broad-based categorical eligibility framework entirely. The new guidelines would require states to assess applicants under current, stricter income guidelines rather than relying on TANF service receipt as a qualifier. If the rule is finalized, the shortcut that bypasses standard income limits would vanish.

Consequently, some families who qualify now under the TANF-linked system would have to requalify under the more demanding current guidelines. Some of those families would lose their benefits entirely if they fail to meet the new, stricter thresholds set by the federal government.

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Advocate Concerns Over Asset Limits

Latrell Clifford Wood, a hunger policy advocate with Alabama Arise, has raised serious concerns regarding the practical impact of this regulatory shift on vulnerable residents. He noted that the change would affect specific households that currently rely on the existing eligibility structure to secure food aid for their children.

Wood highlighted a specific example involving vehicle assets to illustrate the potential hardship. He explained that households with a car worth more than $4,000 would no longer be eligible for SNAP simply because of that vehicle under the proposed rules. This asset limit is a key differentiator between the current system and the proposed stricter guidelines.

The advocate also expressed worry that the administrative burden would shift significantly. He stated that the changes could put more work on the Department of Human Resources by increasing the number of items that must be manually verified. This increase in verification workload raises the chance of increasing the error rate in benefit distribution.

Public Comment Period And Next Steps

Families concerned about losing their benefits if the new rule is passed should stay informed about the regulatory timeline. Latrell Clifford Wood advises that it is really important to talk to your DHR agent during your interview process. He specifically mentioned that applicants should use their phone interview to ensure they are not losing benefits that they are eligible for under current interpretations.

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The Department of Human Resources in Alabama will need to prepare for a potential increase in verification tasks. If the USDA finalizes the rule, case workers will have to review each application individually against the new income and asset standards rather than accepting TANF status as proof of need.

A public comment period is open until Dec. 10 for stakeholders to voice their opinions on the proposed changes. The USDA is accepting feedback from citizens, advocates, and state agencies before making a final decision on the eligibility criteria.

Residents in Birmingham, Ala., and across the state are urged to monitor the status of this proposal. The outcome will determine whether the simplified pathway for SNAP access remains in place or if stricter federal standards will govern food assistance distribution in Alabama moving forward.