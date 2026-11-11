USDA Launches 228-Position Hiring Push for New Texas Screwworm Facility

The USDA is hiring 228 workers for a New World Screwworm sterile fly plant in Edinburg, Texas, with in-person McAllen hiring events on Nov. 17-19, 2026.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture initiated a major hiring campaign on November 10, 2026, seeking 228 employees for its new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas. This recruitment drive targets workers for the New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility located at Moore Air Base. The positions are critical to expanding domestic capacity for eradicating this serious livestock pest.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced that applicants can begin submitting their resumes online at USAJobs.gov immediately. She emphasized that protecting American livestock and wildlife from the New World Screwworm is a national security priority. The facility aims to drastically boost the availability of sterile flies as an offensive tool to keep these pests away from the border.

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A three-day in-person hiring event will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton McAllen Convention Center from November 17 through 19, 2026. Hiring managers will be present from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST each day to conduct interviews on site. Attendees should bring a two-page resume, and job offers may be extended during the event itself.

Dudley Hoskins, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, stated that the event is designed to attract individuals who have never considered government service. He noted that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service needs skilled professionals to defend the agricultural industry against devastating diseases. The goal is to recruit dedicated workers for a mission worthy of challenging field work.

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The twenty-two administrative and support positions start at $74,678 annually, with typical earnings between $89,508 and $116,362. Six information technology roles offer starting salaries of $89,508, commonly reaching up to $138,370. Seven occupational safety and health jobs also begin at $74,678 per year.

Eighty-two biological sciences and laboratory support positions are available with starting pay of $36,409 and common ranges up to $72,644. One hundred twenty-five skilled trades, craft, and laboring positions start at $29,725, typically earning between $36,409 and $47,334. Federal benefits include healthcare, dental, vision, and retirement plans.

Construction at the Texas facility is scheduled for completion in April 2027. It will serve as the first sterile fly production plant based entirely within the United States. USDA anticipates the plant will begin producing 100 million sterile flies per week later in 2027.

Once fully operational, the Edinburg facility is expected to increase output to approximately 300 million sterile flies weekly. This expansion supports Rollins' five-pronged strategy to protect public health and wildlife. The sterile insect technique involves irradiating flies before releasing them into targeted areas.

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Female screwworm flies mate only once, so mating with sterile males produces non-viable eggs. USDA confirmed that sterile flies are safe because they cannot produce larvae. This method has been used for decades alongside surveillance and animal movement restrictions.

Currently, USDA funds two other facilities in North America to combat the pest. The Panama facility produces 100 million sterile flies per week. A Mexico facility opened in June 2026 is ramping up to match that production rate.

Fertile screwworms infest living tissue of warm-blooded animals but do not affect food sources. They pose no threat to meat, fruits, or vegetables. The new domestic facility aims to help eradicate the pest from the country completely.

Rollins credited the Trump Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers for opening the facility nearly five years ahead of schedule. She described the people filling these jobs as serving on the front lines of the battle against the pest. The speed of the project reflects the urgency of the national security concern.