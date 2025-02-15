USDA Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Pasties Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a public health alert for frozen meat and poultry pasties due to an undeclared egg allergen. The product, which was produced using an egg wash not listed on the label, was sold at a Michigan restaurant and shipped to fundraising groups. Consumers are urged to discard or return the affected product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert this week for frozen meat and poultry pasties due to an undeclared egg allergen. The FSIS discovered the mistake during a routine labeling review and determined that the pasties were produced using an egg wash, which wasn't listed on the product's label.

Although the agency did not request a recall for the product because it is no longer available for purchase, they are urging consumers who may have purchased these pasties to discard them or return them to their place of purchase. The affected pasties were sold at The Pasty Oven restaurant in Quinnesec, Michigan, and shipped to fundraising groups across Michigan and Wisconsin. As of now, the USDA has not reported any illnesses or adverse reactions related to this issue. This alert comes as a Mississippi-based beef tallow company, Lady May Tallow, resumes sales following a recall by the USDA this week. The company stated that on February 6th, they were notified of a labeling issue concerning their 24 oz. beef tallow for cooking. Although the product itself remained safe and unaffected, the labeling required correction. As a result, their manufacturer, Common Sense Soap, initiated a voluntary recall to ensure compliance. The USDA recalled 30,000 pounds of Lady May Tallow's product.Beef tallow, the fat that surrounds a cow's kidney, can be used as an ingredient in cosmetics as well as in cooking. The labeling has since been updated, and sales resumed on Friday.





