USDA Deploys Sterile Flies to Combat Resurgent Screwworm in Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using sterile fly releases to fight the New World screwworm, which has reappeared in Texas after 60 years. Secretary Brooke Rollins visited a ranch to oversee the effort, which costs over $1 billion, while blame is exchanged between political parties over the cause of the outbreak.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has deployed sterile fly dispersal stations in Texas to combat the New World screwworm fly, an parasite that had been eradicated from the United States for six decades but has recently reappeared.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins visited a ranch near La Pryor, Texas, to observe the release of sterile flies and assert that the previous administration is responsible for the parasite's return, while Democratic leaders blame cuts to the USDA under President Trump. Screwworms are flies that lay eggs in the wounds of warm-blooded animals, feeding on living flesh and causing severe damage.

They have already disrupted the Mexican beef industry, with over 28,000 cases reported since the flies returned two years ago, leading Mexico to halt imports of U.S. live animals. The USDA estimates it will spend over $1 billion to contain the outbreak, utilizing a sterile insect technique that involves releasing millions of sterile male flies weekly to reduce the population.

This method works because female screwworms mate only once; mating with a sterile male results in no offspring, gradually diminishing the population. The agency is scaling up production to as many as 300 million sterile flies per week. The screwworm's reemergence is linked to warming climates that expand its habitable range, and experts warn that without vigilance from ranchers to monitor herds and treat infestations promptly, the economic impact could be severe.

Although the parasite threatens livestock, it does not affect food safety, and beef prices are not expected to spike immediately unless a massive outbreak occurs. A 12-mile quarantine zone is established around each detection site, and so far seven cases have been found in Texas and New Mexico. The flies had been confined to the Panamanian isthmus for decades, but in 2023 they began moving north.

Scientists are uncertain why the containment failed but emphasize the need for international cooperation and expanded sterile fly programs to push the pest back south. The goal remains to protect the U.S. cattle industry and prevent a billion-dollar international problem





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Screwworm USDA Sterile Insect Technique Texas Livestock Parasite Outbreak Cattle Biocontrol Quarantine

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