The US Department of Agriculture suffered a cyberattack disrupting farmer payments. The breach affects critical systems while broader tech outages impact major banks and aviation sectors nationwide.

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed it was the target of a significant cyberattack this week, marking the latest disruption to a trusted federal institution. NBC News reported the hack on Friday, citing two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter. Hackers gained access to the department's system that facilitates payment to farmers, the agency told employees on Thursday, the sources said.

System Intrusion and Operational Disruptions

The department notified employees of the incident on Thursday, the former officials told NBC. While the payments database is the known extent of the intrusion so far, the former officials warned that the compromised system could provide a backdoor to more sensitive information. This potential exposure includes food safety data and research on animal-borne illnesses, according to the report.

Also read USDA Cybersecurity Incident Disrupts Farm Payment Systems

The USDA's Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center prompted a resetting of all passwords and application restarts which caused the outages. Multiple applications were affected over several days and taken offline, AGWeb reported. Critical Farm Service Agency systems have also been down for over a week, preventing staff from taking care of essential signups for programs before a deadline of December 11.

Official Responses and Security Measures

The US Department of Agriculture was affected by a cyberattack this week in the latest takedown of a trusted institution Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The USDA expected those programs to be back up and running by the end of Friday. It is not known who was responsible and it is not yet clear if any data was stolen, though Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce said cybersecurity measures prevented lost data.

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Similar to the FAA issues that caused last week's national ground stop, USDA has been trying to upgrade its systems and digital infrastructure this year under Secretary Brooke Rollins. Donald Trump told the media on Friday that each of the outages was 'separate' and not a mass attack. The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House and the Department of Agriculture for comment.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the USDA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It comes after a spate of outages and attacks, which began a week ago when Microsoft Outlook spent nearly a full day down. The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a national ground stop for just the second time since 9/11 due to a system error.

Broader Financial Sector Breaches

The reveal of the USDA hack comes a day after Sean Cairncross was sacked as National Cyber Director Donald Trump told the media on Friday that each of the outages was 'separate' and not a mass attack. Since then, everything from banks to airlines have experienced outages, with customer data potentially having been stolen. On Thursday, officials for Chase, America's biggest bank, revealed that 'customer names and email addresses' may have been stolen during the cyberattack.

Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard were also impacted by the same breach orchestrated by one ransomware group, which claimed to have the private records, phone numbers and even dinner and hotel reservations of 'tens of thousands' of customers. Cybersecurity firm SOCRadar revealed that the attack was carried out by a group called n0n, which claimed responsibility for the breach on the dark web.

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Impact on Banking Services and Consumers

According to both Chase, the everyday consumer banking brand, and JP Morgan, the bank's investment and corporate wing, the hack targeted third-party vendors with access to the financial giant's marketing data. Visa revealed that one of their third-party service providers in the Asia-Pacific region was impacted by the breach, but payment data and credit card numbers were not part of the information stolen. A Mastercard spokesman said the cyberattack only affected a small number of cardholders who were enrolled in a specific rewards program.

In a public statement, Chase claimed that the cyberattack was not tied to the ongoing global outages affecting banks, tech giants and federal agencies over the last week. On Thursday, officials for Chase, America's biggest bank, revealed that 'customer names and email addresses' may have been stolen during the cyberattack JPMorgan Chase added that there were no additional disruptions to the bank's services connected with this hack.

Bank officials did not provide details on how many customers may have been affected by the breach and said they would be contacting affected customers to provide support and free credit monitoring protection 'where appropriate.' JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the US and one of the biggest in the world. The bank holds roughly $5.1 trillion in assets, and it runs the country's biggest branch network with over 5,000 locations. The bank serves about 86 to 87 million individual customers and more than seven million small businesses with checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards and other everyday banking services.