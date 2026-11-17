The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to a foundation created by families who lost loved ones in the deadly Camp Mystic flood, which killed 25 campers and two counselors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to a foundation created by families who lost loved ones in the deadly Camp Mystic flood, which killed 25 campers and two counselors.

USDA Rural Development is funding the Safe Summers Foundation, which will provide grants and technical support to camps nationwide, according to a news release. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the cooperative agreement on Monday. The foundation was created by families who lost loved ones in the July 4, 2025, flooding at Camp Mystic.

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“Every parent should have confidence that their child is protected, and no family have to endure the devastation of a tragedy that could have been prevented,” Rollins said in the release. “That is why I am proud to announce this five-million-dollar cooperative agreement to the Safe Summers Foundation to help youth camps implement new safety standards. ” Blake Bonner, co-founder of the Safe Summers Foundation, said the investment moves the organization closer to fulfilling a promise made after the tragedy.

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“When we lost our daughters at Camp Mystic, we made a commitment to ensure such a preventable tragedy never happens to another family,” Bonner said. “These funds will help camps across the country put real, life-saving safety measures in place before the next child ever arrives at summer camp. ” The foundation said its mission is to keep children safe through prevention, preparation and protection while preserving the joy and tradition of summer camp.

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