Federal agencies warn of Listeria monocytogenes contamination in breakfast items including biscuits and sandwiches distributed in vending machines and offices across multiple states, urging cOnsumers to discard affected products.

Federal Health Alert Concerns Listeria in Breakfast Products

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued an urgent public health alert regarding a series of ready-to-eat meat and breakfast products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This notification follows a broader recall initiated by C.H. Guenther & Son, a manufacturer whose biscuits have been identified as the likely source of the bacterial contamination. The Food Safety and Inspection Service emphasized that the affected items were distributed through various channels,including office break rooms, cafeterias, and refrigerated vending machines across multiple states. Consumers are strongly advised to avoid consuming these products untill further notice, as listeriosis poses a severe risk to public health.

The specific products implicated in this expanding recall include biscuits and various breakfast sandwiches built with ingredients supplied by the affected manufacturer. one notable item identified by the USDA is a nine-ounce Biscuit & Sausage Gravy product manufactured by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC. While this specIfic product is fully cooked, it requires refrigeration and falls under the jurisdiction of the USDA. In a separate action,the Food and Drug Administration has as well issued a recall for Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches,as well built by Fresh & Ready Foods. These sandwiches, weighing 4.6 ounces,were distributed in Oregon and Washington,with distribution dates ranging from late October through mid-November. federal regulators note that additional products may be identified as the investigation into the contaminated biscuit supply continues.

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Geographically,the USDA alert initially highlighted distribution in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. However, it is crucial to note that the FDA recall for the sandwich products extended to Oregon and Washington. Authorities have clarified that Recent Jersey is not currently listed among the states receiving the USDA alert, but they caution that the scope of the recall could expand as more data becomes available. The recall affects approximately two thousand four hundred and fourteen units of the sandwich products,which were sold in vending machines and break rooms. Retailers have been instructed not to serve or sell these items, and consumers who possess them are urged to discard the food or return it to the point of purchase.

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Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacterium that causes listeriosis,a serious infection that can be life-threatening. The symptoms of listeriosis typically appear within two weeks of consuming contaminated food, though the incubation period can range from the same day to as long as ten weeks. Symptoms may include fever,muscle aches, headache, stiff neck,confusion, loss of balance,and convulsions, often preceded by gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea. Pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of severe infection. For pregnant women,the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or serious infection in newborns. Although no confirmed cases of illness have been reported in connection with these specific products as of the latest updates, health officials recommend that anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated food should seek medical attention and inform thier provider about the possible exposure.