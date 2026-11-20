Toreros’ latest postseason loss may be the most gut-wrenching one yet.

San Diego, CA – University of San Diego senior forward Steven Ramirez, No. 9, shoots the ball during the first round of the NCAA D1 Men’s Soccer Championship against Grand Canyon University on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Torrero Stadium at the University of San Diego in San Diego, CA. The score is 0-0 at half.

The University of San Diego men’s soccer team continues to make the NCAA Tournament, and continues to exit it in the most excruciating fashion imaginable. The latest edition was a 3-2 overtime loss against Grand Canyon on Thursday night before a large crowd at Torero Stadium … on an own-goal in the second extra period … after surrendering the equalizer with 13 seconds left in regulation … after the visitors were awarded a corner kick when the USD goalkeeper took too long to punt the ball.

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The Lopes advance to the second round Sunday at Pittsburgh for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Toreros see their season abruptly end. In 2023, in penalty kicks at home against Cal Baptist.minute goal that the referee declined to review on the video monitor.

The Toreros appeared to have wrestled control of the match after a pair of spectacular goals three minutes part gave them a 2-1 lead.minute, only for USD goalkeeper Lucca Adams to make a diving save to his left. The Toreros were moments from victory, with Adams corralling a desperation shot and preparing to punt as the clock ticked inside a minute.

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Except Adams took longer than the allotted eight seconds as referee Michael Matson counted the time by pumping his arm. Used to be, that would draw a yellow card for time wasting and Adams would be allowed to continue. Grand Canyon brought all 11 players forward, goalkeeper included, and Lopez lofted a high cross to the far post that 6-foot-4 freshman forward Ife Nkabu headed down from close range and into the net.

The NCAA changed its video review policy from last year, when coaches could not trigger a trip to the monitor. This year, they get two challenges per game, and USD coach Brian Quinn requested one. The question was whether Nkabu had first shoved defender Ethan McNaughton to the ground before jumping for the header, which he appeared to have done.

However, after a lengthy review, Matson ruled that it wasn’t egregious enough to reverse the call and hand USD the victory in regulation. The Toreros had most of the possession through the first 10-minute, sudden-death extra period. Moments into the second 10 minutes, Grand Canyon forward Alhassan Alhassan sent a low cross from the left across the goal mouth toward an open Nkabu at the far post.

USD defender Devin Dillon, who had made a goal-saving block in the first half, slid to deflect it – only for the ball the settle into his own net. The Antelopes players rushed to the sidelines and leaped into a crowd of GCU students who were bussed over from the Phoenix campus for the game. The USD players collapsed to the field, heartbroken again.