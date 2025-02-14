USD/JPY Plummets as Tariff Delay Sparks Treasury Yield Reversal

The USD/JPY currency pair experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday, trading at 152.60 levels after a delay in reciprocal tariffs led to a reversal in US Treasury yields. Analysts predict a period of consolidation for the pair, citing flat daily momentum and a falling RSI. The analysts also warn that Japan may face direct tariff impacts on its goods, potentially exerting downward pressure on the Japanese yen.

The USD/JPY currency pair experienced a significant decline as the postponement of reciprocal tariffs triggered a reversal in US Treasury yields. According to FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong from OCBC, the pair was last observed trading at 152.60 levels. Analysts anticipate a period of consolidation for the pair in the near future. Daily momentum indicators remain flat, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen, suggesting a potential pause in the downward trend.

Support levels are identified at 152.50/80 (representing the 100 and 200-day moving averages), 151.50 (corresponding to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September low to January high), and 150.00. Resistance levels are projected at 154.30 and 155.30, which align with the 50-day moving average.The analysts also highlight the potential vulnerability of Japan to escalating trade tensions. Japanese automobiles are among the top five most popular vehicles in the United States, while Korean cars rank within the top ten. Furthermore, Japan imposes a high tariff rate of 204.3% on rice and 23.3% on meat. The analysts express concern that Japan could face direct tariff impacts on its goods, which could exert downward pressure on the Japanese yen (JPY). This concern stems from President Trump's recent directive to his administration to explore the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on various trading partners, specifically naming Japan and South Korea as countries allegedly exploiting the US





