Grand Canyon came to Torero Stadium a year ago for the second round and left with a 2-1 victory on a controversial 88th-minute goal.

Trinity AudioUSD men’s soccer coach Brian Quinn received a text message last week after beating Denver in the West Coast Conference tournament, essentially guaranteeing the Toreros a fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The sender: Steve Fisher, the architect of San Diego State’s rise from college basketball also-ran to national relevance. The Toreros host Grand Canyon in the first round Thursday night at 7, with the winner playing at Pitt on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. Quinn is thankful for a home game at Torero Stadium, where his team is 13-2-2 over the last two seasons.

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His players are thankful for the opponent, judging by their euphoric reaction Monday morning whenGrand Canyon came to Torero Stadium a year ago for the second round and left with a 2-1 victoryControversial, because there was some question about whether Diouf fouled USD defender Simon Duus Muller before racing unabated to goal — and because referee Brandon Stevis refused to review it on the pitchside video monitor.

“I’m still gripping about the video review that we didn’t see,” Quinn said. “Not the fact that they called it, but that they didn’t review it. He could have kept the call the same if he goes and looks at it, but they were tasked with looking at the video review and the referee didn’t do it. At least go and watch it.

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”Last season, coaches were allowed a limited number of video reviews during WCC games but not during the NCAA Tournament. This year, coaches each get two challenges per game in the tournament.

In addition, referees can now personally initiate a review in the final 10 minutes if teams are out of challenges. , “is to help the officials get the call right while maintaining the pace and flow of the game. ” For Quinn, the more immediate challenge is Grand Canyon , which started slowly before finishing the season on a 13-game unbeaten streak capped by a pair of shutout wins in the Mountain West tournament.

The Antelopes won more games than USD, but had an easier schedule. They played only two NCAA Tournament teams, and none since Sept. 7; the Toreros faced six and all but one on the road. Quinn likely won’t have two key pieces Thursday night. Defender Mathias Bauer is in the concussion protocol after inadvertently being hit in the head by goalkeeper Lucca Adams in the 3-2 loss at Portland in the WCC tournament final last Saturday.

And central midfielder Noah James suffered a season-ending knee injury in early September. Others have stepped up, though. Forward Steven Ramirez , midfielder Taj Eagleston and Austrian defender Tobias Polz all received first-team all-conference honors. Midfield Iain Wagner made the second team, and Matteo Salcedo was named to the all-freshman team.

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Adams and Oliver Rhoades were honorable mention all-conference.

“You look across the spectrum from now until whoever’s in the Final Four, there will be games decided by 1-0 in regulation, overtime or penalty kicks,” said Quinn, whose team is averaging 2.9 goals over the last eight games. “The quality of the teams in the tournament and how you set up tactically goes a long way this time of year.