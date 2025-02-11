USD/CAD Remains Above 1.4300 Awaiting Powell's Testimony

The USD/CAD pair hovers above 1.4300 as investors anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, with market participants closely watching for clues on the future trajectory of interest rates. The Canadian Dollar faces bearish pressure due to the anticipated impact of US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The USD/CAD pair remains above the 1.4300 level as investors eagerly anticipate Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell 's testimony before Congress scheduled for 15:00 GMT. Market participants are closely monitoring Powell's commentary to gauge the Fed's stance on interest rates for the foreseeable future. Macquarie strategists predict no change in the fed funds rate during 2025, with rates likely to remain in the 4.25% to 4.5% range.

They previously anticipated a single 25 basis point cut either in March or May.The expectation that US President Donald Trump's order to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will be inflationary for the US economy is driving investor sentiment. This scenario is likely to prompt Fed officials to maintain the status quo on interest rates for an extended period. Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) outlook remains bearish, as Canada is projected to be the most significantly impacted by Trump's tariffs. Canada holds the position of the largest exporter of aluminum to the United States. On the economic front, investors will be focusing on the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, scheduled for Wednesday. USD/CAD trades within a tight range of 1.4270-1.4380 over the past week. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.4365 continues to pose a significant barrier for US Dollar bulls. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates within the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend. A fresh upward move towards the round-level resistance of 1.4500 and the January 30 high of 1.4600 is anticipated once the pair surpasses the February 10 high of 1.4380. Conversely, a downward move below the February 5 low of 1.4270 could drag the pair towards the December 10 high of 1.4195, followed by the December 11 low of 1.4120.





FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USD/CAD Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Interest Rates Canadian Dollar US Tariffs Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USD/CAD Rises on Trump Tariff Threats, Investors Await Powell TestimonyThe US dollar strengthened against the Canadian dollar on Monday as traders braced for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week. President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports further weighed on the Canadian dollar, as Canada is a major exporter of these metals to the US.

Read more »

Dallas shooting: Man killed in Red Bird area, Dallas police sayPolice say DeElvin Smith died in the 4300 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

Read more »

USD/CAD extends the rally above 1.4400 on bullish US DollarThe USD/CAD pair extends its upside to near 1.4430 during the Asian trading hours on Monday.

Read more »

USD/CAD posts modest gains above 1.4350 amid Trump tariff uncertaintyThe USD/CAD pair trades with mild gains around 1.4380 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

Read more »

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.4400; initial support appears at nine-day EMAThe USD/CAD pair extends its gains for the second consecutive session, trading near 1.4400 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

Read more »

USD/CAD Strengthens on Tariff Threat and BoC Rate Cut ExpectationsThe USD/CAD exchange rate is rising due to growing speculation that President Trump's advisors will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1st. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is also weakening as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is anticipated to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday, widening the interest rate differential with the US Federal Reserve.

Read more »