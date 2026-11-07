USD Basketball Edges Tarleton State in Overtime on Dusty Stromer Buzzer-Beater

Senior Dusty Stromer hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime, leading the University of San Diego Toreros to a 96-90 comeback victory over Tarleton State after trailing by 14 at halftime.

USD senior Dusty Stromer releases the buzzer-beating 3 that forced overtime and led to a 96-90 win against Tarleton State at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Friday night.

Here’s what had to happen in the final six seconds of regulation for USD’s basketball team to even have a chance to beat Tarleton State in overtime Friday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion: Texans leading scorer TJ Cope had to miss two free throws … then the Toreros had to secure the rebound and get the ball to midcourt without being intentionally fouled before they could call timeout … then had to somehow make a 3-pointer.

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And that’s precisely what the Toreros did: got lucky and won a game, 96-90 in overtime after trailing by 14 at the half and after one of the zaniest ends to regulation since, well, they banked in a buzzer-beating 3 last season from almost the exact, same spot to beat UC San Diego. Dusty Stromer’s 3-pointer from the left wing also kissed the glass before splashing into the net as the clock hit 0:00.

“It was a tough shot, it was a deep shot,” said Stromer, a 6-foot-6 senior guard who transferred from Grand Canyon. “There were two guys on me. But I stayed confident on it and shot it how I would shoot an open shot.

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“As it was falling, I saw it had a real chance to go in. I saw it lined up with the square. It was like slow-motion coming down. ”The shell-shocked Texans had no real chance in overtime, committing back-to-back traveling violations and having four players foul out, forcing them to finish the game with five guards on the floor.

Their best chance at victory, after leading 46-32 at intermission, was to merely go 2 of 4 from the line in the closing seconds instead of 1 of 4. But Leroy Kelly IV missed one with 15.9 seconds left, then made one to push the lead to 82-79. After a Toreros turnover, Cope was fouled and went to the line, where he’s shot 68.7% last season but only 42.9% this season.

Even after Cope clanked both, rookie coach Eric Laut – an assistant at Utah State under Jerrod Calhoun the past two seasons – could have probably iced it by having the Texans team intentionally foul USD. They didn’t, and USD called timeout with 2.8 seconds left and the ball at midcourt.

Blount drew up a play to inbound to forward Jose Roberto Tanchyn, who had two options – Jevon Hill in the near corner and Stromer running off a screen from the opposite corner. Hill, whose 18 points all came on 3s, was locked up. But Stroemer was open, caught the pass, pump-faked, took one dribble and launched a 25-footer with the 6-7 Cope and 6-5 Frank Emmou contesting.

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The Toreros improve to 2-0 and got Blount his first Division I win, the other coming Monday against Division II Biola. Next up is a Tuesday date at Colorado.

“This team is conditioned for moments like that,” said Stroemer, who finished with 22 points after going 12 of 12 at the line. “The whole summer, we worked so hard – harder than a lot of people – and moments like that, we don’t break. And we know that.

“We know whatever adversity hits, we’re ready to handle it. I think we all kind of knew, even when we were down 14 in the first half, that we have a real chance to win the game. It builds a lot of confidence. Not a lot of teams have enough heart to come back from a deficit like that. ”