USCIS Steps Up Crackdown on Asylum Fraud Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin

DHS says USCIS is pursuing asylum fraud, with recent guilty pleas, indictments, and sentences tied to smuggling and false claims.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS), an agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is pursuing a crackdown on asylum fraud, according to officials who spoke to Breitbart News. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin framed the effort as a response to what he described as four years of wide-open borders under former President Joe Biden. The campaign now includes criminal prosecutions, indictments, and sentences in several states.

Mullin said the agency's staff are working every day to go after and take down asylum fraudsters. In his words, these individuals should face justice for trying to game the system. The statements were made in comments to reporter John Binder of Breitbart News.

Also read Trump tells DHS chief to work with Democrats on immigration reform, but no amnesty

How DHS Is Targeting Asylum Fraud Networks

DHS officials earlier in 2026 ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to pursue asylum fraudsters. That directive covers any immigration attorneys who filed fraudulent asylum claims on behalf of clients in the courts. Officials have framed the order as a shift from individual cases toward the professionals who prepare the filings.

Prosecutors in Florida recently secured sentences for five Cuban nationals and an American citizen. The defendants were part of an international smuggling ring that involved fraudulent asylum claims and money laundering. Prosecutors said the ring brought Cuban nationals into the United States using false visa applications, and the scheme moved millions of dollars.

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Yuniel Lima-Santos, 31, of Tampa, Florida, pleaded guilty in August 2026 to alien smuggling, asylum fraud, and money laundering. Prosecutors said Lima-Santos conspired with others to run an alien smuggling organization. The group encouraged thousands of Cuban aliens to enter the United States using fraudulent Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications and visa waivers.

According to the case details, the defendants advertised their smuggling and bogus visa services across multiple social media platforms. They solicited Cuban nationals and other aliens to attempt illegal entry and to fraudulently obtain lawful status. Lima-Santos also helped move aliens from their countries of origin, including Cuba, into the United States.

Prosecutions of Immigration Fraud and False Claims

Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona, a suburban Chicago businessman, was sentenced in May 2026 to nine years in prison. He was convicted of immigration fraud, possessing child pornography, and committing tax fraud. Sosa Cardona operated Delta Global Solutions, Inc., a firm that assisted individuals applying for asylum, immigrant visas, lawful permanent residence cards, and other immigration benefits.

From 2020 to 2024, Sosa Cardona allegedly conspired with two employees of his firm and others to knowingly provide false and fraudulent information to USCIS. The information was submitted for foreign national clients seeking benefits. Prosecutors accused him of fabricating foreign law enforcement reports and foreign political party membership letters to falsely corroborate his clients' asylum claims.

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In a separate case, 25-year-old Biqi Huang and 35-year-old Wentian Du were indicted in September. They are accused of misrepresenting a marriage between them to USCIS adjudicators. The allegations are unproven charges, and both individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Afghan national Nazira Haji Zada, 47, was deported in September. She admitted to supporting her son and son-in-law's plan to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day in 2024. Her case shows how DHS presents removal as a key outcome of vetting and enforcement.

Vetting Changes and Next Steps for Enforcement

DHS officials said increased vetting procedures have led to arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records. One example is 27-year-old Edwin Antonio Hernandez, an MS-13 gang member. He allegedly confessed to murdering five people in his native El Salvador, and he allegedly shot, tortured, stabbed, and dismembered his victims.

The arrests and charges described in this report rely on indictments, guilty pleas, sentencing decisions, and deportation orders. Each remains a matter of public record in its own proceeding. For readers tracking the policy, the key test will be whether ICE expands prosecutions of immigration attorneys and preparers named in future filings.