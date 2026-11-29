Southern California Trojans secure rivalry win against UCLA Bruins on November 28, 2026, driven by exceptional performance from true freshmen on both offense and defense.

The Southern California Trojans delivered a critical victory against the UCLA Bruins on November 28, 2026, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. This rivalry matchup proved pivotal for head coach Lincoln Riley, whose position faces increasing scrutiny as the team navigates its College Football Playoff hopes. The win serves as a vital momentum booster for the program as it approaches the conclusion of the regular season.

Freshmen Drive Offensive Production

True freshmen became the central figures in USC's offensive success, accounting for the vast majority of receiving statistics in the game. The group combined for 187 total yards from scrimmage, which included 142 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards. They completed 10 of the team's 17 passes, representing nearly 60 percent of all completions, and scored one touchdown. Their contribution extended to special teams, where they added 16 yards on punt returns, highlighting their immediate impact on both sides of the ball.

Also read USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Final Preview and Prediction

Defensive Standouts Force Turnovers

The defensive performance of the freshman class was equally disruptive, generating significant pressure on the UCLA offense. USC's true freshmen recorded 11 total tackles, including six solo stops and three tackles for loss. Among these defensive plays were two sacks and two quarterback hits. The unit was particularly effective in creating negative plays, forcing two fumbles during the contest and disrupting the Bruins' rhythm throughout the second half.

Key Receivers Record Season Statistics

Specific individual performances from the freshman class underscored their importance to the team's passing attack. Tight end Mark Bowman led the receiving group with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, bringing his regular-season totals to 34 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also contributed four receptions for 42 yards, finishing the season with 39 catches for 576 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Trent Mosley provided an explosive start with a 29-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage, adding two more catches for 38 yards and 16 punt return yards.

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Wafle Delivers Defensive Impact

Edge rusher Luke Wafle emerged as the standout defensive player, delivering a high-impact performance that showcased his potential as a future star. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class recorded five tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles against the Bruins. His efforts helped solidify the defensive line, complementing his regular-season tally of 46 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Future Implications for College Football

The collective statistics of the freshman receiving corps illustrate their dominance, with Mark Bowman, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Trent Mosley combining for 124 receptions, 1,726 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. When including wide receiver Ethan Feaster, who added 11 catches for 101 yards, true freshmen account for more than half of the team's total receiving production. This success provides Lincoln Riley with encouraging evidence regarding the 2026 recruiting class and the long-term viability of the program as it looks ahead to the postseason.