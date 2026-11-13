USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Cignetti Leads No. 9 Team into Los Angeles

USC faces Indiana on Saturday for Big Ten title hopes. Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava prepare to host Cignetti's Hoosiers, who seek to rebound from ranking drops.

The No. 18 USC Trojans face a critical test this Saturday when they host the Indiana Hoosiers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This matchup carries immense weight for the Big Ten conference standings and the path to the College Football Playoff. USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows his team must perform at a high level to maintain their momentum. The Trojans, sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, are looking to solidify their position. Indiana enters the game at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference action. Both teams have had the benefit of a bye week to prepare for this high-stakes clash.

USC Momentum From Ohio State Victory

USC arrives in this contest with significant confidence following a major victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Trojans defeated the then-No. 2 ranked Buckeyes 30-18 on Halloween night. This win stands as arguably the best performance of Lincoln Riley's tenure as head coach. Jayden Maiava led the offense with precision and poise during that crucial game. The defensive unit also stepped up, creating turnovers that shifted the momentum. The Trojans will need to replicate that intensity against the Hoosiers. Injury reports released on Thursday indicate no changes to USC's availability, giving Riley a full roster to work with.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Seek Consistency Under Tom Allen

Indiana head coach Tom Cignetti is focused on restoring consistency after a string of narrow victories. The Hoosiers recently survived close overtime games against the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. These results have been described by Cignetti as uncharacteristic of his team's usual performance standards. The situation became so tense that Indiana made a quarterback change during that stretch. Josh Hoover was benched in favor of Grant Wilson to stabilize the offense. The Hoosiers have been dominant at home under Cignetti, with their only loss coming on October 17 against Ohio State with a 19-15 score. They now travel to a hostile environment in Los Angeles seeking to prove their resilience.

Betting Lines and Ranking Fluctuations

The betting market has shown significant volatility leading up to this Saturday's kickoff. The point spread opened at 7.5 points in favor of USC. By Wednesday, that line had risen to 10.5 points. Recent movement has pushed it back down to a single-digit spread of 8.5 points. These shifts reflect the uncertainty surrounding Indiana's ability to compete. The Hoosiers recently dropped five spots in the national rankings, falling from No. 4 to No. 9. This decline occurred despite their strong 8-1 record and bye week. Other teams have surged past Indiana, including the UCLA Bruins at No. 4. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved to No. 5, while the Texas Longhorns climbed to No. 6. The Tennessee Volunteers also jumped ahead, taking the No. 8 spot. This ranking drop serves as a motivator for Tom Cignetti's squad.

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Jayden Maiava Faces Indiana Defensive Challenge

The battle between USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Indiana defense will likely define the outcome. In his second season as a full-time starter, Maiava has delivered elite results. He has thrown for 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. His efficiency and decision-making have been key factors in USC's success. Indiana's defensive strategy will focus on forcing turnovers from Maiava. They have shown an ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin struggled against Indiana's defense before his injury. Sayin threw two interceptions and completed only 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards in that contest. The Hoosiers hope to replicate that level of pressure and disruption on Saturday.

USC Defense Must Elevate Performance

USC's defensive unit, led by first-year coordinator Gary Patterson, has shown marked improvement throughout the season. The defense has performed better in each successive game. Their performance against Ohio State was the best of the season, generating key stops and turnovers. Patterson's scheme is designed to maximize the talents of players like defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Jide Abasiri. These players celebrated critical interceptions during the Ohio State game. USC must bring that same level of physicality and execution against Indiana's offense. The Trojans need a dominant showing to secure the upset and keep their playoff hopes alive. The stakes are high for both programs as they vie for conference supremacy.

Schedule and Broadcast Details

The game between the USC Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT at Memorial Stadium. CBS holds the broadcast rights for this nationally televised event. Fans can tune in to watch the action unfold. This game represents a pivotal moment for both Lincoln Riley and Tom Cignetti. A win for USC would strengthen their claim for a Big Ten title. A victory for Indiana would validate their status as a top-tier team. Both coaching staffs have utilized their bye weeks to refine their game plans. The outcome will have lasting implications for the College Football Playoff landscape.