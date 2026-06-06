USC Trojans Trending Toward Elite Recruiting Class During Official Visit Season

USC won’t generate a ton of noise this summer on the recruiting front because a majority of its class has been assembled before the official season began. Howe

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images USC won’t generate a ton of noise this summer on the recruiting front because a majority of its class has been assembled before the official season began.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Southern Cal hosted 12 of its 13 commitments last weekend for their official visits. It gave them an opportunity to continue getting acclimated with the program in its entirety and bond as a class.including Corona Centennial four-star receiver Quentin Hale, Hamilton four-star receiver Roye Oliver III and Hamilton Christian Academy three-star running back Javon Vital Jr., and they are just the latest. USC landed a big-time commitment from San Diego Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson in March, but that didn’t stop other programs from continuing to pursue him, most notably Texas.down to San Diego to meet with the Fa’alave-Johnson on May 12, and the five-star recruit announced later that day he was shutting down his recruitment.

Fa'alave-Johnson's primary position will be safety, but the two-way star is also expected to play on offense as well. Mater Dei 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI “I feel like with the ‘26 class being big, I feel like the ‘27 class is also going to add onto that,” Lang said in May.

“Bringing some powerhouse kids — Honor, J.O. , Q , and much more. It's gonna be special for sure. ”, IMG Academy four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, has been adamant about his pledge with the Trojans. He was the first commit in the 2027 class.in the secondary when he announced his pledge on May 17, effectively shutting down his recruitment. The same goes for Oaks Christian four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, who committed on May 2.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube The best way to build an elite roster is still through elite-level recruiting at the high school level, and that’s exactly what USC is doing under general manager Chad Bowden. After signing 35 recruits in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the 2027 class is much smaller but is still filled with top prospects, and most importantly, it features a ton of local prospects.

The Trojans hold a commitment from five of the 10 overall recruits from California, according to 247Sports. No other program has more than one. USC also has eight commits that are top 100 prospects, which includes Greenwich County Day five-star edge Mekai Brown, the second-most in the country.

Southern Cal may not finish incredibly high in the recruiting rankings, simply for the fact that they are only going to take about 15-16 recruits, but it’s certainly not lacking high-quality blue-chip prospects. Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network.

Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.





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