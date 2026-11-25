Lincoln Riley faces Bob Chesney as USC attempts to disrupt UCLA's playoff push in the 94th meeting of the Crosstown Cup rivalry at the Rose Bowl.

On November 28, 2026, the USC Trojans will host the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, for the 94th iteration of their historic rivalry. This matchup carries immense weight for both programs as they navigate the final stretch of the College Football Playoff (CFP) race. USC head coach Lincoln Riley seeks victory number 53 against his rival, marking the first time he will face UCLA head coach Bob Chesney at the helm of the Bruins.

Coaching Dynamics and Historical Context

Bob Chesney took over the UCLA program with the expectation of rebuilding, yet he has defied those low predictions by guiding the Bruins to a 10-0 start. This impressive run has sparked serious conversations about a National Championship and a Big Ten title game appearance for the Pasadena-based team. In contrast, the USC Trojans entered the season with skyrocketing expectations under Lincoln Riley, who elevated his squad to an 11-3 overall record and a Pac-12 championship appearance during his first season in 2022. The roles have seemingly reversed, with UCLA now holding the momentum that many analysts initially projected for USC.

Also read Big Ten Championship Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, Ohio State Can Clinch

Playoff Rankings and Stakes

The College Football Playoff rankings released on November 24, 2026, highlighted the shifting landscape of the conference. UCLA dropped from the number 4 spot to number 9, a development that USC and Lincoln Riley recognize as an opportunity to disrupt the Bruins' pursuit of the conference title. For UCLA, a victory in this contest is not optional; it is a mandatory requirement to secure their automatic spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. A loss would force the Bruins to rely on a complex web of external results to reach Indianapolis.

Riley's Perspective on Chesney's Success

Lincoln Riley addressed the media for the first time regarding this specific rivalry on November 24, 2026, while speaking at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Rather than dismissing the threat, Riley praised Bob Chesney for the rapid turnaround in the Pasadena region. He admitted that seeing Chesney's first season at UCLA feels like 'deja vu' compared to his own tenure at USC. Riley noted that the Bruins have navigated their schedule effectively, excelled in turnover margins, and demonstrated the ability to win games through various strategic methods, mirroring the resilience shown by the 2022 USC Trojans.

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Impact of Recent Losses on Playoff Hopes

While UCLA boasts an undefeated record, the USC Trojans have endured letdown losses that have altered their path to the conference title. Defeats against Wisconsin and Indiana have complicated USC's chances of reaching the playoff site in Indianapolis. These losses have also intensified scrutiny on Lincoln Riley, fueling ongoing debates about his future with the program. Despite the heat, Riley maintains that his focus remains solely on the USC program and internal standards, dismissing the notion that he bases his coaching philosophy on external narratives or rival success.

Scenarios for Big Ten Championship Berth

The mathematical realities of the Big Ten race differ significantly for both Los Angeles-based schools. While USC still has a theoretical path to the title game, it requires the most help among all contenders in the conference. A victory for the Trojans would boost their chances, but they cannot control their own destiny as easily as UCLA can. If UCLA loses to USC, the Bruins would need specific outcomes from other games, including losses by at least two of Indiana, Iowa, or Oregon, to secure their playoff spot. This high-stakes environment ensures that the 94th meeting between these rivals will be decided by execution, health, and the ability to capitalize on critical moments in the fourth quarter.