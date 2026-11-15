USC Trojans' Road Loss to Indiana Retells Similar Story

USC found themselves in a similar situation as a year ago to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. In 2025, the Trojans, who had two losses and were

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect USC found themselves in a similar situation as a year ago to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. In 2025, the Trojans, who had two losses and were ranked No. 16, traveled to Eugene in late November for a matchup against one-loss No. 5 Oregon. In a must-win with two games left on the schedule, they fell 42-27.

Also read USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect USC was outmatched against their West Coast foe but critical mistakes were also deciding factors in them being handed a third loss.

Two interceptions from quarterback Jayden Maiava, allowing a punt return touchdown and getting flagged for jumping over the offensive line on a missed field, where the Ducks scored a touchdown on that ensuing drive, were all costly and essentially had Southern Cal trying to play catchup all afternoon.and year five under Lincoln Riley. With one of college football's most storied programs still without a playoff appearance, there were no more excuses.

Advertisement

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect USC had their backs against the wall when they pulled off an upset over Ohio State on Oct. 31 and carried aNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. But all it did was keep the Trojans in the race for at least one more game.

Every week had to be treated as a one-game season. The urgency and pressure to deliver was mounting but they’ve never been unrealistic expectations. No. 18 USC traveled to Bloomington on Saturday to face one-loss No. 9 Indiana and once again, with their playoff hopes on the line, stumbled 27-13 to the defending national champions.including one inside the 10-yard line with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation when the Trojans trailed by seven points.

Maiava had locked onto freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt in the end zone and Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones stepped right in front of his pass. The Hoosiers marched down the field on the ensuing possession and receiver Charlie Becker capped it off with a 42-yard touchdown reception. Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was a lackluster performance all around, other than some good stretches by the Trojans defense that had the game tied at 10 going into halftime. Southern Cal dropped three interceptions in the end zone, four in total, all of which could have changed the game in their favor. Penalties, poor third down offense and defense, two missed field goals and just a lack of discipline.

The list is long, one mistake on top of another plagued them. It's the second time USC came out of their bye week and looked unprepared on the offensive of the ball. The Trojans watched their season end in a similar fashion as last season and dropped to 1-8 on the road against ranked opponents in the Riley era.

USC can't be a playoff team if it can’t win big conference games on the road, and for the second consecutive season the Trojans failed to meet the challenge. Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network.

Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.