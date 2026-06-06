USC Trojans rally past UNC Tar Heels 9-5 in Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 1

The USC Trojans, coming off a historic College Station Regional win, continued their postseason road success by defeating the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-5 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. After falling behind early, the Trojans rallied in the seventh inning. Coach Andy Stankiewicz praised the team's resilience and noted their experience as 'road warriors.'

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans infielder Dean Carpentier rounds third base after hitting a grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images After a historic College Station Regional win, surviving four consecutive elimination games and upsetting the host team in Texas A&M, the USC Trojans found themselves on the road once again on June 5, this time against the No. 5 team in the nation, the UNC Tar Heels. After falling behind early, the Trojans rallied in the seventh inning, stealing Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional with a final score of 9-5.

“Good game, I mean a well-played ball game. A bit of a rollercoaster ride, up and down. That's typically what we get in the postseason,” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said following the win.

“They jumped out and we were able to hang in there and minimize a little bit. ” May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Stankiewicz gave UNC credit for their disciplined play and offensive power but knew the Trojans would prevail if they kept it competitive.

Southern Cal’s Game 1 win over North Carolina marks five consecutive road wins for the Trojans. When asked if joining the Big Ten has made the Trojans well-traveled and experienced on the road, Stankiewicz retorted that the Trojans have been on the road the past three years.

“We’ve been bus…These young men are road warriors. I don't think they know much different,” Stankiewicz said about the travel with conference realignments.

“There's some concern there obviously, We forget sometimes they're students…It takes its toll, but we got a great training staff, strength coach and nutritionist. ”“I got to say what a job Chase Herrell did today and what he did down in College Station. His two back-to-back outings have been tremendous for us,” Stankiewicz said about Herrell. In two innings, Herrell held the Tar Heels at bay with one run, three hits and a strikeout.

He now has a winning record of 6-4. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Ryan Lynch pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the first inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images It was a scoreless first inning as UNC sophomore pitcher Ryan Lynch and USC ace Mason Edwards allowed no hits and a total of five strikeouts.

Lynch’s hot streak continued at the top of the second, throwing two strikes with zero hits. At the bottom of the second, UNC started to heat up at the plate. It started with a single by Tyler Howe and the walk of Colin Hynek. Jake Schaffner’s single-RBI brought Howe home while Gavin Gallaher’s sacrifice fly allowed Hyneck to score.

Andrew Lamb opened the third inning with a home run to cut into the Tar Heels’ lead 2-1. Dean Carpentier was able to get a single after the score but the Trojan offense was shut down by Lynch once again. Edwards’ struggles continued at the bottom of the third, allowing a hit, a walk and two runs off a double-RBI by Erik Paulsen and an error.

At the bottom of the fourth, Edwards was relieved by Chase Herrell, finishing the day with four hits, four runs, four walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

“Unfortunately it's taxing. Made him jump up in the pitch count numbers,” Stankiewicz said about Edwards rough day.

“They had a good gameplan against him, they weren't chasing down…They went to school a little bit, on his stiff pretty good. ”Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate a grand slam by USC infielder Dean Carpentier against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Lynch shut down the Trojans’ offense through the fourth and fifth inning, throwing four strikeouts and only one hit. Then at the bottom of the fifth, Hynek’s double-RBI extended UNC’s lead 5-1, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

Then at the top of the sixth, the Lopez’s – Adrian and Augie – lit a spark at the plate with back-to-back singles. Kevin Takeuchi made it three-consecutive hits with a single-RBI, cutting into the lead 2-5. After Lamb was walked, Carpentier came to the plate with bases loaded and he delivered with a grand slam, the first of his career. Southern Cal put the game away at the top of the seventh.

The Lopez’s got onto base once more with back-to-back hits while Takeuchi was walked. Isaac Cadena grounded out to second, allowing Adrian to score while Jack Basseer’s grounder brought Augie home, extending the Trojan’s lead 8-5. The nail in the coffin came off of Lamb’s sacrifice bunt, bringing home Takeuchi for the final score of 9-5. , Saturday June 6 at 11 a.m. PT on ESPN.

If the Tar Heels even the series, Game 3 will be played on Sunday, June 7. Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community.

At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley.

When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.





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