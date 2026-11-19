Southern California faces Maryland in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Senior Day as Coach Lincoln Riley looks to salvage the season and Jayden Maiava seeks redemption.

The Southern California Trojans prepare to host the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Senior Day on Saturday, aiming to salvage their season under immense pressure. Head coach Lincoln Riley seeks to cap a tumultuous campaign with a victory against a rival Conference opponent. The team enters this critical contest with a 7-3 overall record and a 4-3 standing in Big Ten play.

Trojans Home Field Dominance Under Pressure

USC has established itself as a formidable force within its home stadium over the last two seasons. The Trojans have suffered only a single loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since the beginning of the 2025 season. This upcoming Saturday marks what is likely the final regular-season game for the senior class at this historic venue. The squad hopes to send out its graduating leaders with a decisive win that energizes the fanbase.

Also read USC Coach Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Maryland Terrapins Matchup

After a disappointing 27-13 road defeat to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, confidence in the program has wavered significantly. Questions regarding the future of head coach Lincoln Riley have intensified following that loss. The Trojans now face a two-game stretch to finish the regular season against the Terrapins and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins. A victory here would provide essential momentum heading into the final weeks.

Key Offensive Players Listed As Questionable

USC released its first availability report for the Terrapins matchup, revealing significant injury concerns on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Zacharyus Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. Tight end Mark Bowman is also listed as questionable after impacting previous games with his physical presence.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is currently listed as probable for the game, offering some optimism for the receiving corps. These three athletes have been among the most productive players on the offense throughout the 2026 season. USC officials are hopeful that all three key contributors will be cleared to play when the team takes the field at the Coliseum.

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The availability of these skill players is vital for the passing game against a Maryland defense that has shown improvement. The coaching staff must decide how to adjust offensive strategies if Williams or Bowman cannot suit up. The health of these veterans could dictate the tempo and success of the offensive attack on Senior Day.

Terrapins Revival Under Interim Leadership

Maryland arrives at the Coliseum with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-5 record in Big Ten play. Since firing head coach Mike Locksley, the program has experienced a revival under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Abdul-Rahim has guided the Terrapins to two consecutive victories over the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

These recent wins have kept Maryland alive in the hunt for a bowl game eligibility. The team traveled to Los Angeles looking to extend their winning streak and boost their conference standing. Abdul-Rahim's interim tenure has brought a renewed energy to a roster that previously struggled with consistency.

The Terrapins face a daunting task against a USC squad that values home-field advantage heavily. Abdul-Rahim acknowledges the challenge posed by the Trojans' prolific passing attack. He emphasizes that his team must be prepared for a high-level offensive performance from Southern California.

Maiava Seeks Redemption Against Maryland Defense

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava enters this game seeking to return to his previous levels of consistency. He struggled during the loss to Indiana, throwing three costly interceptions that shifted the momentum. In his second season as the full-time starting quarterback, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 2,835 yards.

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He has also thrown 21 touchdowns while managing eight interceptions for the season. Maiava is looking to finish strong in what could be his final game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the starting quarterback. He aims to lead USC to a Senior Day win that showcases his development and leadership capabilities.

His performance against Indiana featured 311 passing yards and one touchdown on 26 of 42 passing attempts. Maiava cited a competitive mindset as the driver for his self-critical approach to the game. He emphasized that being hard on himself is second nature and essential for improvement. Maiava hopes to utilize his mobility and arm strength to dismantle the Maryland secondary.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim highlighted the dual-threat nature of Maiava as a major concern for his defense. He noted that the quarterback can spin the ball effectively while also providing a rushing threat. The Terrapins must account for both passing and running plays to limit USC's explosive potential. Maryland's defensive unit faces the daunting task of containing top-notch wide receivers who can take screens to the house at a moment's notice.

Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim acknowledged that the work is cut out for his team against a talented Southern California offense. He praised the quality of the opposing quarterback and the depth of the receiving corps. The Terrapins must execute perfectly on defense to have a chance against a Trojans team fighting for pride. The outcome of this game will significantly impact the postseason aspirations of both programs.

USC will look to leverage its home crowd support to overcome recent injuries and doubts. The senior class hopes to leave a lasting legacy at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Maryland aims to prove its resilience under interim leadership by upsetting a higher-ranked opponent. The stakes are high for both coaching staffs as they evaluate their seasons.

The matchup concludes a challenging period for the USC program and highlights the competitive nature of the Big Ten conference. Fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will witness a battle between a team seeking stability and a squad chasing a bowl berth. The result will serve as a defining moment for Jayden Maiava and Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.