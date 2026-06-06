USC Trojans One Win Away From College World Series After Stunning UNC in Super Regional Opener

The USC Trojans baseball team, led by strong pitching and timely hitting, defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in game one of their Super Regional. This victory puts USC one win away from ending a 25-year drought and returning to the College World Series. The Trojans, who entered as underdogs, have now won five straight elimination games and will look to close out the series in game two on Saturday.

The USC Trojans baseball team stands on the brink of a historic return to the College World Series . After a thrilling upset over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first game of their Chapel Hill Super Regional , the Trojans need just one more victory to secure their first CWS appearance since 2001.

The scene at Boshamer Stadium was electric on Friday, as USC pitchers and hitters combined to silence the host Tar Heels, building momentum that carries into a decisive game two. This dramatic run has captured national attention, with USC entering the contest as the underdog against a North Carolina program with its own deep postseason aspirations.

The Trojans' journey has been nothing short of miraculous, transforming from a team on the NCAA tournament bubble to a squad that has won five consecutive elimination games. Their resilience was on full display as they battled back from an early deficit in the regional round and have now carried that defiance into the Super Regional.

For the Tar Heels, the loss puts their season in jeopardy, forcing them to win two straight elimination games just to advance, a daunting task against a USC team that has rediscovered its winning form at the perfect time





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