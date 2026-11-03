USC Trojans Maintain Momentum After Upsetting Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans leverage upset victory over Ohio State during bye week as Luke Huard praises Jayden Maiava and offense.

The USC Trojans enter their bye week with significant momentum following their October 31, 2026, victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 18 ranked Trojans secured a crucial upset against the No. 11 Buckeyes, silencing critics who had previously questioned their ability to compete with elite teams. This win provides a critical pause for head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff to regroup before the next conference challenge.

Tactical Breakdown of USC Offensive Victory

USC offensive coordinator Luke Huard, speaking to the Trojans Live crew on November 2, detailed the strategic elements that led to the upset. The Buckeyes entered the matchup with a defense ranked No. 4 nationally, allowing only 13.4 points per game. Huard noted that Ohio State fit the run aggressively and defended intermediate play-action passes effectively. The Trojans countered this by utilizing quick screens and seam routes to tight ends to establish rhythm early in the contest.

Also read Ohio State Football Facing Quarterback Dilemma After USC Loss

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley set the immediate tone with a 69-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. This explosive play was particularly significant because Ohio State was one of only two FBS teams that had not allowed a play from scrimmage of 40 or more yards prior to this contest. Creating such big plays against a disciplined defense removes the pressure of executing long, methodical drives against a high-level unit.

Physical dominance on the ground also contributed heavily to the success. The USC offense ran 50 total plays, with 27 of them being rushing attempts. Running backs King Miller and Waymond combined for 25 carries, gaining 126 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The offensive line protected quarterback Jayden Maiava effectively, surrendering just one sack and committing zero penalties throughout the entire game.

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Leadership Dynamics and Coaching Insights

Huard highlighted the unique instincts of head coach Lincoln Riley, distinguishing his real-time decision-making from standard game planning. Riley is described as possessing a natural feel for the game that complements his rigorous preparation. He actively works with Maiava on iPads and film, ensuring no detail is overlooked when placing a play on the call sheet. This combination of work ethic and instinctual ability makes Riley a standout figure in collegiate coaching.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is now in his third year within Riley's system, leveraging accumulated experience to handle diverse game situations. Maiava currently ranks No. 6 in the nation with 2,524 passing yards and is tied for No. 8 with 20 touchdowns. He maintains a 66.9 percent completion rate, has thrown only five interceptions, and holds an 81.7 quarterback rating, ranking No. 11 nationally. His growth is evident in his increased patience and ability to keep the offense steady even after negative plays.

Statistical Profile and Future Outlook

Maiava's development as a leader is becoming increasingly vital for the Trojans. Huard emphasized that Maiava now actively rallies teammates after setbacks, demonstrating maturity beyond his years. The offense operates with a complementary style, balancing the run with effective play-action and screen games to keep defenses off-balance. This balanced approach was instrumental in neutralizing a top-tier Buckeye defense.

The upcoming bye week offers a strategic opportunity for the coaching staff to refine their game plan and for players to recover physically. The Trojans will aim to carry the confidence from this high-profile victory into their next scheduled games. With the team united and the offensive scheme functioning at a high level, USC is positioning itself as a serious contender in the conference standings.