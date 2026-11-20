The USC Trojans' second availability report ahead of their Senior Day matchup against the Maryland Terrapins saw key changes.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The USC Trojans have never beaten the Maryland Terrapins. That could all change on Saturday, as the No. 18 Trojans will After their 27-13 loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, the Trojans are now 7-3 overall and have no path to reach the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5.

Also read Maryland QB Malik Washington Listed Questionable for USC Game Amid Knee Injury

The Trojans' chances of reaching the College Football Playoff are likely out the window as well. Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That won’t stop the Trojans from finishing strong with wins over the Terrapins and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins, however.

The Trojans' first focus will be on the Terrapins on Saturday at the Coliseum.about which Trojans could play in Saturday’s regular-season home finale against the Terrapins. The main concern was on offense, as wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Mark Bowman were listed as questionable. Freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who has put together a strong first year with the Trojans, was listed as probable.

Here’s a look at the Trojans' second availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Maryland, which provided several key changes. Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams and tight end Bowman have been upgraded to probable. Linebacker GianCarlo Rufo has also been downgraded to doubtful. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Trojans return to Los Angeles after their loss to the Hoosiers as 17.5-point favorites to beat the Terrapins, according to currentbetting odds. The last time the Trojans and Terrapins faced off was in 2024, USC’s first season in the Big Ten Conference. In that game, the Terrapins upset the Trojans 29-28 in College Park in what was the only ever meeting between USC and Maryland.

Now, the Trojans get the opportunity for redemption on their home turf. Despite the Terrapins' recent success since firing Mike Locksley, USC should beat Maryland by making enough explosive plays on offense and continuing to play strong defense under first-year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Since taking over as interim coach, Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has led the Terrapins to a 2-1 record, including wins over the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins enter the Coliseum with their bowl hopes still alive, posting a 4-6 overall record and 2-5 in Big Ten play. Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With their bowl hopes on the line, expect the Terrapins to compete before USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' offense take over to win by a double-digit margin. Maiava looks to return to consistency after his struggles in the loss to the Hoosiers, where he threw for 311 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 26 of 42 passes.as a learning experience and is poised to finish the year strong, leading the Trojans to wins over the Terrapins and Bruins.

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“I just love to compete. Just being a competitor, naturally, just kind of being hard on myself is kind of second nature,” Maiava said about his self-critical mindset.

“Kind of happens regardless of whether I think about it or not. I think being able to improve off of it and be able to flush it and move on to the next. ” Through ten games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 2,835 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Being the Big Ten’s passing leader was an honor Maiava held last year, and with two games remaining, the Trojans signal-caller has a strong chance to hold it again. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Trojans and Terrapins will kick off at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Trojans have lost one game at the Coliseum over the last two seasons, as they've been hard to beat at home under coach Lincoln Riley. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report.

At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.