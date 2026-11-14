USC Trojans Injury Report Before Indiana Showdown Sees No Changes

The No. 18 USC Trojans injury list continues to feature several players ahead of their pivotal road showdown against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The No. 18 USC Trojans , off the bye week, head to Bloomington, looking to build on their statement 30-18 win over the then No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Halloween night andA win over the defending Big Ten and national champion Hoosiers, led by coach Curt Cignetti, who’s only lost one home game in his coaching tenure in Bloomington, would provide a major boost to the Trojans CFP chances.

Also read USC Trojans Who Need Bigger Roles vs. Indiana to Avoid Transfer Portal Concerns

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Trojans are in search of their first CFP appearance in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley and, as of now, are outside the playoff picture.

Having never lost to the Hoosiers in their all-time series, the Trojans look to continue that streak with an upset victory on Saturday in Bloomington. Here’s a look at the Trojans' latest Big Ten availability report as Saturday’s contest with the Hoosiers looms. Friday's availability report provided no changes for the Trojans. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026.

Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect As a two-loss team with losses to the No. 16 Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers, the Trojans have a clear path to the CFP, controlling their own destiny with three regular-season matchups remainingEntering Saturday’s pivotal matchup in Bloomington against the Hoosiers, the Trojans, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, have a 14.1 percent chance to make the CFP, which is sixth in the Big Ten.

A win over the Hoosiers on Saturday will change that; a loss could completely take the Trojans out of CFP contention entirely.betting odds, the Trojans also have the fourth-best odds to win the Big Ten championship at +950, behind the Indiana Hoosiers , UCLA Bruins , and Oregon Ducks . Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Hoosiers will be the fifth all-time matchup and the first since 1982. The Trojans lead the series 4-0 all-time, and Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the two face each other as Big Ten foes.

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Both teams are coming off bye weeks, but it's the Hoosiers who are looking to return to playing consistent football after recent close calls against the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hoosiers won both of those games in overtime. The Hoosiers have always been a hard team to beat, which is a reason why they’re 8.5-point favorites on Saturday against the Trojans, perGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor.

He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.