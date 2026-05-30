USC Trojans Fight Through Loser's Bracket After Heartbreaking Regional Loss

USC baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz must rally his team after a narrow defeat to Texas State in the College Station Regional, where a late home run lifted the Bobcats. The Trojans squandered scoring opportunities and now face Lamar University, hoping to return to the Men's College World Series for the first time since 2001 despite recent setbacks.

USC coach Andy Stankiewicz , shown here during a loss to Oregon State in the NCAA regionals last year, will have to rally the Trojans out of the loser’s bracket if they want to reach the Men’s College World Series .couldn’t hold on to the lead Adrian Lopez gave the Trojans with a home run in the bottom of the eighth Friday night.

Texas State’s Chase Mora greeted reliever Troy Adam with a monstrous two-run home run to left field in the top of ninth inning, propelling the Bobcats toThe Trojans had plenty of chances, and they wasted most of them in the opening round of the NCAA tournament’s College Station Regional. Even though the Bobcats’ shaky defense spotted USC two unearned runs, the Trojans will surely lament stranding runners in scoring position in each of the first seven innings.

Mason Edwards’ rise to elite USC pitcher and MLB draft prospect was far from certain his freshman year, but he never doubted his ability to develop. The Trojans will now prepare to face Lamar University, which blew a five-run lead in a 7-5 loss against host Texas A&M earlier in the day.

If coach Andy Stankiewicz’s Trojans return to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2001, the 12-time national champions must do it out of the losers’ bracket. USC right-hander Grant Govel, an All-Big Ten First Team selection, settled for a no-decision after giving up three runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5⅔ innings.

He was relieved by freshman left-hander Sax Matson with one on and two outs in the top of the sixth. Matson escaped unscathed in the sixth, but he was relieved by right-hander Andrew Johnson with one on and two outs in the seventh. The Trojans , who reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, have lost four of their last five games. Mora’s sacrifice fly to right field gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the second innings.

The Trojans countered to tie the score with a run in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second and two outs, Abbrie Covarrubias hit a grounder to first. Texas State first baseman Jaquae Stewart booted the grounder for an error, allowing Isaac Cadena to score. Stewart almost made the situation worse with a wild throw to second, but Dean Carpentier was thrown out trying to reach third on the poor throw to second.

The Trojans benefited from more poor defense in the third. With one out in the inning, Augie Lopez reached on an error by Mora at third. Kevin Takeuchi followed with a double off the center field wall. Jack Basseer broke the tie with an RBI single through the left side.

Covarrubias hit a solo home run to left in the fourth to put USC ahead 3-1. Texas State sophomore shortstop Brady Boles, who entered the regional with only one home run this season and two in his college career, tied the score 3-3 with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the fifth.





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