USC Trojans Fall to Indiana Hoosiers 27-13 in Road Loss

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava struggled with three interceptions as the team lost 27-13 to the Indiana Hoosiers on November 14, 2026, highlighting offensive stagnation.

The Southern California Trojans suffered a significant setback on November 14, 2026, falling to the Indiana Hoosiers with a final score of 27-13 at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. The defeat continued a troubling trend for USC, who entered the contest ranked No. 18 and struggled to maintain competitiveness against the No. 9 Hoosiers. The loss highlighted persistent issues with penalties, special teams errors, and missed scoring opportunities that have plagued the team during their road games.

Quarterback Struggles Define The Outcome

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava faced a difficult day in the pocket, finishing the contest with 311 passing yards, one touchdown, and three critical interceptions. Maiava completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts, a performance that he acknowledged fell short of his own standards. Following the game, Maiava emphasized the need for improvement at the quarterback position, stating that the team must trust their preparation and learn to quickly move past errors. His three picks were pivotal in shifting momentum to the Hoosiers, particularly in the second half where two of the turnovers occurred.

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Offensive Dynamics And First Half Performance

The game was characterized by two distinct halves for the USC offense. During the first half, the Trojans demonstrated a disciplined, ground-and-pound approach that mirrored the defensive battle unfolding on the field. Maiava was highly efficient early on, completing 14 of 16 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown while throwing only one interception. His best plays in that quarter came in the final seconds, capitalizing on a linebacker interception by Deven Bryant with a 51-yard pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. On the very next play, Maiava delivered a precise throw to tight end Mark Bowman, though the scoring highlight ultimately came later when he threaded a pass to wide receiver Zacharyus Williams for a game-tying touchdown.

Despite the efficiency, the Trojans struggled to establish a running game, accumulating only 52 rushing yards in the first half. The offensive strategy relied heavily on Maiava's connection with Trent Mosley and Zacharyus Williams, who combined for eight receptions on 11 targets for 59 yards. Meanwhile, the Indiana defensive front, including Tyrique Tucker, Mario Landino, Stephen Daley, and Tobi Osunsanmi, generated consistent pressure without recording a sack. The unit logged two hurries and forced the Trojans into difficult situations throughout the opening thirty minutes.

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Second Half Collapse And Defensive Pressure

The second half marked a sharp decline in USC's offensive production, as play-calling became predictable and the ground attack failed to find any rhythm. The Trojans went one-dimensional, continuing to target Trent Mosley while ignoring the running game, which led to stalled drives and a failure to convert in the red zone. USC managed only three points in the entire second half, falling behind 20-13 with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers defense dominated key statistical categories, racking up four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and four quarterback hits. They also limited USC to a mere 3.6 yards per rush attempt and forced the Trojans to convert just two of eleven third-down opportunities.

The critical turnovers in the fourth quarter further demoralized the USC squad. With the Trojans facing second-and-six at the Indiana six-yard line, Maiava threw an interception to linebacker Isaiah Jones, who jumped the route intended for an open receiver. Maiava later described the play as a great defensive read by Jones, noting that he needed to see the field more clearly. The final interception occurred in desperation during a fourth-and-13 situation at their own 37-yard line, sealing the loss and ending USC hopes for a comeback.

Looking Ahead To Senior Night Against Maryland

The loss leaves the Trojans looking to regroup before their final home game of the regular season. USC will host the Maryland Terrapins on November 21, 2026, for Senior Night. The upcoming matchup represents a crucial opportunity for Maiava and the offensive unit to address the deficiencies exposed against Indiana. The team must improve their red-zone efficiency and reduce turnover numbers to compete effectively in the remainder of their schedule. The pressure is now on USC to deliver a strong performance in front of their home crowd at Beaver Stadium to salvage momentum for the postseason.