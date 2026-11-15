USC Trojans Fall to Indiana 27-13 Amidst Playoff Hopes

USC Trojans suffer a decisive 27-13 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium, compounding their struggles with three interceptions and missed field goals.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley watched his team fall short on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. The Trojans lost to the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 27-13 at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. This defeat significantly damages USC's chances for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Game Outcome and Final Score

Indiana defeated USC with a final margin of 27-13. The Trojans entered the matchup hoping to upset the Hoosiers and secure a better seeding for the national tournament. Instead, they suffered their third loss of the season. This result makes their path to the postseason significantly more difficult.

Also read USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Coach Lincoln Riley expressed deep disappointment following the final whistle. He stated he was very disappointed with the loss and admitted the team made too many mistakes. The Trojans had aspirations of handing a devastating blow to Indiana's top-tier seeding. That opportunity vanished as USC could not convert their chances into points.

Turnovers and Offensive Struggles

Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions during the contest. Each turnover occurred at a critical moment in the game. His first interception late in the second quarter gave Indiana a short field. The Hoosiers converted that opportunity into a field goal. This play gave Indiana a 10-3 lead at halftime.

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USC trailed 20-13 in the fourth quarter. Maiava threw an interception at the Indiana 6-yard line. This mistake ended a drive that had the potential to tie the game. His third interception handed Indiana another short field. The Hoosiers quickly turned this possession into a touchdown. This score put the game out of reach for the Trojans.

USC also struggled in the red zone. The Trojans finished with just one touchdown on five trips inside the 20-yard line. Kicker Caden Chittenden missed two field goals. One missed attempt was a 27-yarder. This miss would have brought USC within striking distance in the second half. USC finished with 409 total yards and 21 first downs. They held slightly more time of possession than Indiana. However, self-inflicted wounds prevented them from building momentum.

Coaches and Strategic Analysis

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shook hands with Lincoln Riley after the game. The Hoosiers are considered one of the best teams in the nation. USC's loss was not simply due to a suffocating Indiana defense. It was also not caused by an explosive Hoosier offense that the Trojans could not slow down. The result was largely due to errors made by USC itself.

Penalties added to the frustration for the visitors. USC was flagged eight times for 81 yards. One of the most costly infractions occurred in the fourth quarter. A 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty gave Indiana a fresh set of downs. This happened after it seemed like the Trojans had forced a stop. Indiana took advantage of the situation. They eventually found the end zone.

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Playoff Implications and Future Outlook

Saturday's loss has significant implications for the remainder of USC's season. The Trojans had an opportunity to make a push for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Another loss leaves very little room for error. The result impacts both the team's postseason hopes and the future of coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

USC had more than enough opportunities to make the matchup much closer. Between three interceptions, missed field goals, red-zone struggles, and penalties, the Trojans continually made things harder on themselves. The defeat serves as a harsh reality check. USC must now navigate the final weeks of the season with diminishing margin for error.

Indiana celebrated a hard-fought victory in a hostile road environment. The Hoosiers proved their strength by capitalizing on USC's mistakes. The Trojans now face an uphill battle for national relevance. Their performance in the remaining games will determine if they can salvage their season. The focus shifts immediately to recovery and preparation for their next opponent.