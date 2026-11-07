USC Trojans Face Wichita State Shockers in Lake Tahoe Classic Test

No. 21 USC Trojans host Wichita State in the Lake Tahoe Classic on February 21, 2026. Key freshmen and returning guards must perform to secure a major non-conference victory.

The No. 21 USC Trojans enter a pivotal non-conference matchup on February 21, 2026, against the Wichita State Shockers at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada. This contest serves as the second game of the 2025-26 college basketball season and the first true test for head coach Eric Musselman's squad following a dominant 95-63 season-opening victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Trojans aim to solidify their status among the nation's elite teams early in the year.

Freshmen Ratliff Brothers Impact Early Season

USC head coach Eric Musselman boasts one of the most talented rosters in college basketball, anchored by a top-ranked recruiting class and impactful transfers. Five-star forward Christian Collins leads the group, but the spotlight falls heavily on four-star brothers Adonis and Darius Ratliff, who made immediate impressions in their Trojans debut. The two freshmen combined for 39 points, six rebounds, and significant defensive presence, recording seven blocks during the win against Milwaukee.

Also read USC Trojans Still Have Goals in Front of Them Before Season's Final Stretch

Adonis Ratliff specifically stood out with a team-high 25 points on efficient 7-of-10 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists. His older brother Darius contributed 14 points and two assists, complementing the offensive load with defensive intensity. These performances signal that USC possesses the depth and scoring versatility required to challenge top-tier opponents in the upcoming Big Ten schedule.

Guards Arenas and Rice Seek Health and Consistency

The leadership and health of USC guards Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice will likely determine the Trojans' success in Big Ten play and their chances of reaching the 2027 Final Four in Detroit. Both players endured significant physical setbacks last season, which contributed to an 18-14 overall record and a 7-13 conference finish. Rice missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a right shoulder injury, while Arenas suffered a torn meniscus and was involved in a serious car crash earlier in the previous year.

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Arenas did not make his debut until January and appeared in just 14 games during his freshman year, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Despite the limited sample size, the duo proved vital to the team's offense, combining for 36 points in the season opener. Their ability to stay healthy and provide steady playmaking is crucial for USC to compete with conference favorites like the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 6 Michigan State Spartans.

Shockers Lead Guard Kenyon Giles Presents Major Threat

Wichita State presents a formidable challenge led by guard Kenyon Giles, who returns as the team's primary scoring option from the 2024-25 season. Giles averaged 19.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last year, guiding the Shockers to a 24-12 record and a 13-5 finish in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers reached the quarterfinals of the NIT before falling to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, demonstrating their ability to perform in postseason play.

Giles continued his strong start to the current season by scoring 21 points in Wichita State's 79-67 opening win against the Cal State Northridge Matadors. USC's backcourt must focus on containing Giles, who could dictate the tempo and exploit any defensive lapses. The performance of USC guards Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice will be critical in neutralizing the Shockers' primary offense during this high-stakes neutral-site game.

Game Details and Broadcast Information for Lake Tahoe Classic

The Trojans and Shockers are scheduled to tip off the Lake Tahoe Classic on Sunday, February 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. PT from the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada. The game is part of USC's rigorous non-conference schedule, designed to prepare the team for the upcoming challenges of the Big Ten conference.

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The contest will be broadcast live on The CW network, providing national exposure for both programs. USC enters the game with momentum from their season-opening victory and the promise of their young roster, while Wichita State brings the experience of a team that recently competed in the NIT. Fans can watch the action live, tracking whether USC can continue their winning streak against a seasoned Shockers squad.

USC Trojans Look to Build Momentum in Nevada

Winning this matchup would provide significant confidence for USC as they navigate the first month of the college basketball season. The Trojans have the personnel to compete with any team in the country, but consistency remains the key to translating talent into victories. Eric Musselman's system relies on the contributions of his star recruits and the resilience of his experienced guards to maintain a high level of play.

The outcome of this game will offer early insights into USC's capabilities in close contests against quality opposition. With the Big Ten season approaching, every point and defensive stop matters in establishing team identity. The Trojans will look to extend their winning streak and send a clear message to their conference rivals by securing a victory in Nevada.