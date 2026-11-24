The USC Trojans aim to defeat the UCLA Bruins to secure their slim chance at a Big Ten Championship berth and College Football Playoff spot this Saturday.

The No. 18 USC Trojans are preparing for a massive final test Saturday afternoon as they take on the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Their respective rankings are subject to change, but a top-15 showdown could be in order in Southern California. It has been a turbulent week across college football, and several recent results have dramatically shaken up the College Football Playoff picture heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Although USC does not necessarily control its own destiny, the Trojans still have a chance to make a push for the 12-team field and the conference title game. However, that path is becoming increasingly difficult.

USC Playoff Hinges on Big Ten Standings

At 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, USC has just a 7.9 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. The Trojans have almost no realistic path to an at-large bid, which would mean that their best chance of reaching the postseason is through the Big Ten's automatic bid. That scenario would require plenty of help from across the conference. USC needs to take down UCLA, while also getting losses from Indiana, Oregon and Iowa to create an opportunity to sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game. It is certainly a long shot, but the first step is taking care of business against a top-10 UCLA team that is coming off an 18-16 double-overtime loss to Michigan. A win over UCLA would give USC another marquee victory to close out the regular season and keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Also read UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach Injury Update: Status Uncertain for USC Game and CFP Hopes

Trent Mosley Leads USC Offensive Surge

As USC prepares for its biggest test of the season, three Trojans in particular are turning in standout performances and building momentum at the right time. After playing a key role in USC's passing attack against the Terrapins, Mosley is a player looking to build upon last week's performance taking on UCLA. During USC's 35-21 comeback win over Maryland, Mosley finished with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. Both of his receiving touchdowns gave USC the lead, including a 13-yard score in the first quarter and a nine-yard touchdown in the third. The performance also continued a productive stretch for the freshman, who has recorded 49 receptions for 720 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in just eight games this season. He has also totaled 36 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns over his last five appearances. That stretch includes three 100-yard receiving performances against Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana. He recorded 111 yards against Penn State, 101 against then-No. 2 Ohio State and a season-high 130 yards against then-No. 9 Indiana.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava Stabilizes Attack

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has also played an important role in Mosley's production. After throwing three interceptions in USC's loss to Indiana, Maiava bounced back against Maryland with 237 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He now has 3,072 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. Mosley's recent production gives USC another reliable option in the passing game as the Trojans look to challenge UCLA. The connection between the quarterback and the wide receiver has been vital in maintaining offensive consistency despite the team's overall struggles this season. Maintaining this rhythm against a disciplined Bruins defense will be the primary objective for the USC offensive unit on Saturday.

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Waymond Jordan Provides Critical Red Zone Help

Senior running back Waymond Jordan delivered one of his most productive performances of the season against Maryland. Jordan finished with 18 carries for 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 35-21 win. Both scores came in the fourth quarter. His two touchdowns helped the Trojans pull away and secure the comeback victory. The ability of Jordan to score in critical moments provides a necessary balance to the aerial attack led by Maiava and Mosley. Without the ground game stepping up in the second half, USC might not have been able to hold off the Maryland Terrapins in the closing minutes. This dual-threat capability will be essential against a tough UCLA squad.

Lincoln Riley Faces Defining Moment at UCLA

Lincoln Riley must navigate a complex path to postseason relevance with this upcoming matchup against the Bruins. The coach has guided the Trojans through a volatile season that has seen their playoff aspirations fluctuate wildly. Facing the No. 4 ranked Bruins is a stark contrast to the earlier parts of the schedule, but it represents the last realistic opportunity for USC to influence its own fate. Riley's strategic decisions in this game will define the legacy of the current roster's effort. A victory would serve as a marquee win to close out the regular season, but it requires support from other Big Ten teams to translate that win into a conference championship appearance. The pressure is on Riley to ensure his team is physically and mentally prepared for a high-stakes environment.