The 18th-ranked USC Trojans host the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 22, 2026, preparing for a challenging matchup against dynamic quarterbacks and a top receiver.

The 18th-ranked USC Trojans are set to play their final home game of the 2026 season as they host the 4-6 Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The matchup, scheduled for November 22, 2026, marks the last time the Trojans take the field at their historic venue for the year. Southern California faces a difficult opponent that features a star receiver, a mobile quarterback, and uncertainty at the signal-caller position.

Trojans Prepare for Chris Durr Jr. Threat

The USC secondary must focus heavily on Maryland wideout Chris Durr Jr., who leads all Terrapin pass catchers with 70 receptions, 804 yards, and five touchdowns this season. Durr, a junior standing at 5-11 and 173 pounds, operates as a speedster in the slot with elite route running and reliable hands. His ability to create yards after the catch makes him a constant threat to any defensive backfield.

Also read USC Coach Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Maryland Terrapins Matchup

Durr has recorded five games with over 100 receiving yards this year, including a season-high performance against Nebraska on October 3. In that contest, he caught seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed significantly against Purdue with an 87-yard score, which stands as his longest play of the season. Against Nebraska, he hauled in a 65-yard touchdown strike that exemplifies his explosive potential in the passing game.

Trojans Defense Navigates Quarterback Uncertainty

USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and his staff are accustomed to preparing for teams with multiple quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart. The Trojans have faced this scenario three times in the 2026 season, first against Ohio State with Luke Fahey and Julian St. Clair, and then against Indiana with Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson. Maryland presents a similar challenge with Malik Washington and Cardell Williams sharing time at the position.

Advertisement

Malik Washington has started the majority of the season, throwing for 2,058 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also added 169 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. While Washington possesses the arm strength to attack downfield, his turnover issue presents a significant opportunity for the USC defense. The Trojans are looking to capitalize on any mistakes as they aim to secure crucial stops.

Cardell Williams Emerges as Hot Hand

Cardell Williams has shown remarkable accuracy when given the opportunity to start. In his first career start against Wisconsin, he completed 91.3 percent of his passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. Although he has a smaller sample size in Maryland's system, Williams is a journeyman quarterback who has demonstrated the ability to do damage with his legs throughout his collegiate career.

Williams has accumulated 737 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in his career, adding another layer of complexity for the USC defense. The Trojans must prepare for both quarterbacks' dynamic running abilities, which could lead to big plays if defenses hesitate. USC's defensive backs, including Prophet Brown, Jontez Williams, and Alex Graham, understand that they must be disciplined in their assignments to limit these gains.

Secondary Focus on Ball Security and Next Play Mentality

Prophet Brown emphasized the importance of ball security and resilience within the USC secondary. The team suffered missed interception opportunities against Indiana, a loss that Brown views as a learning experience rather than a catastrophic failure. He adheres to a 'good play, bad play, next play' mentality, urging his teammates to move forward regardless of immediate setbacks.

Advertisement

Brown noted that while it can be tough to let opportunities slip away, dwelling on them can lead to worse outcomes on subsequent plays. The defensive unit aims to dictate their approach based on Maryland's offensive tendencies and formations rather than reacting to individual quarterback changes. As the Trojans look to improve their conference standing, their ability to execute in critical moments will define their performance against the Terrapins in Los Angeles.