USC Trojans Eye First College Football Playoff After Ranking Surge

USC's rise to the top 25 and upcoming games against Indiana, Maryland and UCLA set the stage for the Trojans' first CFP bid, with quarterback Jayden Maiava and new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson key to success.

On October 31, 2026, the USC Trojans entered the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in program history, climbing to the 25th spot after a bye week and a 30-18 loss to Ohio State. The ranking places the Trojans on a clear path to a playoff berth if they win their remaining three games.

Ranking Surge and Immediate Opportunity

The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings released Tuesday night saw USC move into the 25th position, a position that had eluded the program for years. The jump came after the Trojans' bye week and a narrow defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the rankings. The move places USC outside the 12‑team bracket but gives the team a realistic chance to secure a playoff spot by winning the rest of its schedule.

Also read USC Trojans Target 9 Wins to Secure 2026 Playoff Spot Under New Format

Key Players and Coaching Changes

Quarterback Jayden Maiava, now in his second season as the full‑time starter, has thrown for 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. His consistency is a cornerstone of the Trojans' offense, which also features freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who has 32 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Mark Bowman. On defense, first‑year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has improved the unit, with defensive ends Jide Abasiri and Luke Wafle emerging as leaders.

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Upcoming Games and Playoff Path

USC's schedule now hinges on three critical matchups. A victory over Indiana on Saturday will keep the Trojans in playoff contention. The next game, a home contest against the Maryland Terrapins on November 21, will be a test of the Trojans' ability to maintain momentum. The final showdown, a crosstown rivalry at the Rose Bowl against the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins on November 28, will be decisive; a win could also secure a berth in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 5 in Indianapolis.

Strategic Implications and Next Steps

Coach Lincoln Riley has emphasized that the Trojans must rely on both offensive firepower and defensive resilience to overcome top‑10 opponents. The team's strategy will involve leveraging Maiava's passing accuracy and the defensive play‑calling of Patterson to stifle opponents' key players. If the Trojans can secure victories against Indiana, Maryland and UCLA, they will not only claim a spot in the College Football Playoff but also potentially win the Big Ten championship, marking a historic achievement for the program.