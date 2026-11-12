USC Trojans Dominate College of Charleston Ahead of South Carolina Clash

The USC Trojans defeated the College of Charleston 105-44, powered by triple-digit scoring streaks from Saniyah Hall, Jazzy Davidson, and JuJu Watkins before facing No. 1 South Carolina.

The USC Trojans women's basketball program demonstrated overwhelming dominance on Tuesday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, by defeating the College of Charleston with a final score of 105-44. This decisive victory improved the Trojans' record to 3-0 for the 2026-27 season, reinforcing their status as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation.

Three key players-freshman guard Saniyah Hall, sophomore guard Jazzy Davidson, and senior guard JuJu Watkins-each scored at least 20 points during the game. Their combined total of 68 points highlights the offensive firepower that makes USC one of the most difficult matchups in college basketball. The team has now scored at least 100 points in each of its first three games of the season.

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First Quarter Surge Sets Tone

The USC Trojans opened the contest with an 18-0 run, establishing a commanding 25-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Saniyah Hall, Jazzy Davidson, and JuJu Watkins fueled this early surge, combining for 16 points on both ends of the floor. This aggressive start signaled the Trojans' intent to control the game from the opening tipoff.

USC continued to extend its lead in the second quarter, outscoring the College of Charleston 29-15 to take a 58-23 advantage into halftime. By the break, Hall, Davidson, and Watkins had all reached double figures in scoring, showcasing the balanced attack that has defined their early season performance.

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Second Half Momentum and Defensive Pressure

Momentum carried strongly into the second half, with freshman Saniyah Hall taking over during a critical stretch in the third quarter. She scored seven consecutive points, prompting USC to execute another 9-0 run that further widened the gap. Hall and Davidson finished with 24 points apiece, while JuJu Watkins contributed 20 points in just 22 minutes of play.

Defensively, the USC Trojans controlled the game by forcing 21 turnovers, converting those mistakes into 28 points for their team. Freshman forward Sitaya Fagan led the rebounding effort for USC with nine boards. JuJu Watkins also added six assists and four steals, showing signs of full recovery from an ACL injury that sidelined her for the entire previous season.

Historical Context and Key Player Return

The USC Trojans now turn their attention to their toughest challenge of the young season, traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, November 15. This early-season matchup features two programs with legitimate national championship aspirations, adding significant weight to the upcoming contest.

There is considerable history between these two teams, with South Carolina winning the previous two meetings over the past year, including a second-round NCAA Tournament game last season. However, the current USC roster has a significant advantage that was not present in those past encounters: JuJu Watkins is healthy and back on the floor.

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Player Statistics and Season Outlook

JuJu Watkins wasted little time in demonstrating her return to elite form. Through her first three games of the 2026-27 season, she is averaging 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 steals. Her presence provides a dynamic scoring and playmaking threat that drastically changes the Trojans' lineup compared to last season.

While Watkins has been instrumental, the USC coaching staff and supporters recognize that the supporting cast will ultimately determine how competitive the team can be against the nation's top-ranked squad. With Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson providing consistent scoring and defensive pressure, the Trojans are poised to test the No. 1 ranking of the South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated showdown on November 15.