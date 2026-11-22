Southern California overcomes early deficits to beat Maryland 35-21 on Senior Day, improving to 8-3. Lincoln Riley faces pressure ahead of UCLA rivalry clash.

The USC Trojans overcame a disheartening first-half performance to secure a 35-21 victory over the Maryland Terrapins on November 21, 2026, at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Head Coach Lincoln Riley watched his squad struggle to find immediate offensive rhythm against a four-win opponent, a situation that sparked audible boos from the home crowd. Maryland controlled significant portions of the second and third quarters, creating a tense atmosphere as the game hung in the balance.

The Trojans appeared uninspired at the line of scrimmage during the opening half, trailing the Terrapins in critical scoring segments despite entering as heavy favorites. Maryland running back Dejun Williams exploited defensive gaps early, recording two rushing touchdowns before halftime. These early deficits echoed the frustrations felt after a 27-13 road defeat to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers just days prior, raising questions about the team's focus and execution.

Also read USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins Final Preview and Prediction

Wide receiver Trent Mosley emerged as the pivotal offensive weapon for Southern California, catching eight passes for 78 yards and scoring two crucial touchdowns throughout the contest. His performance on Senior Day proved essential in stabilizing the team during its most precarious moments. Mosley broke tackles and forced defensive backs out of bounds, showcasing the athleticism that has made him a star in the making.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava stabilized the offense by converting first-half field goal opportunities into full touchdowns during the second half. This statistical shift ultimately determined the outcome of the game, allowing Maiava and the receiving corps to outmaneuver Maryland's secondary in the decisive frames. The offense finally found its rhythm against the Terrapins defense, erasing the early deficit with efficient scoring drives.

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The victory improves Southern California to an 8-3 overall record and a 5-3 mark within Big Ten play. This result sets the stage for a high-stakes annual Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins. Head Coach Lincoln Riley faces intensifying scrutiny from the fanbase following the Indiana loss, making this next contest at the Rose Bowl a potential inflection point for his tenure.

Southern California enters the game having won two consecutive meetings against the Bruins and aims to retain the Victory Bell for the third straight year. A victory for Southern California would likely solidify a 9-3 regular season finish and provide a definitive answer regarding the coaching staff's future stability. The team seeks to capitalize on this momentum heading into the finale.

The upcoming clash with UCLA occurs on the same Saturday following a triple-overtime 18-16 loss suffered by the Bruins against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. That result marked the first defeat for new UCLA coach Bob Chesney, adding further pressure on the visiting squad. USC can leverage this context to secure a signature win that would define their season.

The matchup kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS, drawing significant attention from college football analysts and fans monitoring the competitive landscape. The Crosstown Rivalry has provided several exciting moments over the years, and Saturday's showdown at the Rose Bowl promises to deliver high drama. USC will look to close out the regular season with confidence.