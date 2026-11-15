Indiana Hoosiers Beat USC 27-13 to Extend CFP Hope While Trojans' Playoff Dreams Dwindle

The USC Trojans fall to the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, effectively ending their College Football Playoff chances. Indiana improves to 9-1 while USC drops to 7-3 with a slim path to the Big Ten title.

The Indiana Hoosiers secured a decisive 27-13 victory over the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, effectively ending the Trojans' College Football Playoff aspirations. The game concluded with Indiana improving to an impressive 9-1 record while the Trojans fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. This result places the Hoosiers in a prime position to challenge for the Big Ten championship on December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The decisive moment of the contest arrived with three minutes and thirty seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson connected with wide receiver Charlie Becker on a crucial 42-yard pass that sealed the victory for the home team. This specific play highlighted the disparity in execution during the final minutes, with the Hoosiers capitalizing on opportunities while the Trojans failed to respond to the pressure.

Also read USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti praised his squad for their resilience in a back-and-forth contest that demanded peak performance. He noted that his team made the necessary plays in crunch time, contrasting sharply with the Trojans' inability to do the same when it mattered most. Cignetti emphasized the team's consistent ability to win tight games throughout the season, attributing their success to grit and competitive excellence.

The Hoosiers have demonstrated remarkable consistency in close contests, a trait Cignetti compared to his time at Elon University. He pointed out that while the team has had many blowout wins, they have also shown they can win games that go down to the final play. This competitive character has been a hallmark of their 2026 campaign, allowing them to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

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For the USC Trojans, the loss marks a significant setback in their pursuit of national relevance. Head Coach Lincoln Riley now holds a record of 1-8 against AP Top 25 opponents during his tenure at Southern California. The defeat drops USC's chances of winning the Big Ten title to incredibly steep odds, making a miraculous run to the postseason increasingly unlikely.

USC must now win out in its remaining games to keep any slim hopes alive. The Trojans face the Maryland Terrapins on November 21 and the undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins on November 28. A loss in either matchup would likely eliminate them from serious contention, adding pressure to their upcoming Senior Day matchup.

Cignetti also highlighted a critical defensive play that shifted momentum in Indiana's favor. He praised safety Isaiah Jones for a huge interception in the red zone, describing it as a key clutch play that reminded him of the team's defensive prowess over the last several years. This stop proved vital in limiting USC's scoring opportunities in the second half.

Despite making early mistakes in the first half, Indiana responded with a strong second-half performance. Cignetti acknowledged that his team shot itself in the foot early on but managed to correct its errors. The resilience shown by the players underscored their maturity and ability to compete against a tough opponent under pressure.

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The Trojans will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face the Terrapins, with the game set to air on the Big Ten Network at 3:15 p.m. PT. The loss serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes in the Big Ten, where every game carries significant weight in the playoff race.

Indiana continues to build momentum as one of the top contenders in the conference. Their ability to win close games and perform in high-pressure situations sets them apart from their rivals. The Hoosiers are now focused on maintaining their winning streak as they approach the end of the regular season.